Elden Ring wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022

At Canadian’s Geoff Keighley’s 2022 Game Awards, it’s been announced that this year’s Game of the Year, is Elden Ring. Personally, Elden Ring was what I voted for to win GOTY at the 2022 Game Awards because I’m a big fan of the title.

Elden Ring was released in January of 2022, and I spent hours upon hours playing this game.

The game was developed by FromSoftware, but its amazing lore was created by Songs of Ice and Fire’s (Game of Thrones) George RR Martin.

Most recently, the game added a PVP colosseum mode for players to fight against one another.

If you haven’t played this title, you definitely should give it a shot.