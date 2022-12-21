Electric vehicles mandated to make up 100 percent of sales by 2035

One-fifth of all new vehicles sold in Canada in 2026 will be zero-emission vehicles, according to prosed regulations introduced Wednesday.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the regulations will apply to companies manufacturing and importing cars, vans and SUVs.

The draft regulations state the sale of new zero-emission vehicles will increase to 60 percent by 2030 and hit 100 percent by 2035.

“These targets will help increase the supply so that more Canadians who want to own a zero-emission vehicle can buy one,” a press release from Environment and Climate Change Canada states.

According to reporting from the Canadian Press, sellers who don’t meet sale targets could be subjected to penalties under Canada’s Environmental Protection Act.

The federal government has made previous investments in the zero-emission vehicle market, including funding thousands of new charging stations across the country. By 2027, the federal government will fund 85,000 charging stations.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada Via: The Canadian Press