1TB iPhone 13 Pro available for $39/mo at Fido, Koodo

If you’re in the market for an iPhone 13 Pro with lots of storage, now might be the time to buy. According to deals spotting by RedFlagDeals (RFD) user ‘waterwaterwater,’ the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro is available at Koodo and Fido for $39/mo over two years.

Fido’s offer uses the provider’s device financing, which means customers pay $0 down and $39/mo for 24 months ($936 total before tax). Typically, Fido charges $83.12/mo financing for the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro, so this isn’t a bad deal.

Similarly, Koodo has the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro on a $39/mo Tab instead of through financing. However, the pricing works out the same at $936 over 24 months. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, Koodo was out of stock on the 1TB 13 Pro, but it had the 512GB at the same $39/mo price.

Also at the time of writing, Virgin Plus did not have the iPhone 13 Pro. It’s worth noting that Apple no longer sells the iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max, so any available stock is leftover from before the iPhone 14 Pro launch.

Plus, with Koodo and Fido both offering $50/40GB plans for Boxing Week, the deal is a little sweeter. The main downside is that the $50 plan only lasts 15 months, so for the remainder of the contract, you’ll need to pay $65/mo instead. However, some RFD users reported success in keeping the $45/50GB Black Friday plan and getting the iPhone 13 Pro — the Black Friday plan lasts 24 months before the price goes up.

Anyway, if you want to grab an iPhone 13 Pro with tons of storage for a lower price than normal, you may want to move quick before stock runs out. You can grab the 512GB from Koodo here, or the 1TB from Fido here.

Source: RFD