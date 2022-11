What’s leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in December

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime in December.

It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.

Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, Prime Video, and Netflix, check out our respective ‘what’s coming to’ posts.

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Prime Video and Crave in December.

Leaving Netflix in December

Bridesmaids (December 2nd)

Fast & Furious (December 2nd)

Furious 7 (December 2nd)

The Fast and the Furious (December 2nd)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (December 2nd)

Cuckoo: Seasons 1-4 (December 13th)

Merlin: Seasons 1-5 (December 14th)

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Books 1-3 (December 31st)

Kung Fu Panda (December 1st)

Shiva Baby (December 1st)

Christmas In Angel Falls (December 2nd)

Memory: The Origin of Alien (December 3rd)

7 Deadly Sins: Season 1 (December 3rd)

Belushi (December 3rd)

Brotherhood: Seasons 1-3 (December 3rd)

The Comey Rule: Season 1 (December 3rd)

Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bara (December 3rd)

Moonbase 8: Season 1 (December 3rd)

My Psychedelic Love Story (December 3rd)

Naked SNCTM: Moscow (December 3rd)

Outcry (December 3rd)

Penn & Teller: BullSh*T: Seasons 1-8 (December 3rd)

Prophet’s Prey (December 3rd)

The Reagans: Season 1 (December 3rd)

The Spymasters: CIA In The Crosshairs (December 3rd)

Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6IX9INE (December 3rd)

Wu-Tang Clan: of Mics and Men (December 3rd)

My Salinger Year (December 4th)

In Vogue: The Editor’s Eye (December 5th)

The Queen (December 5th)

Identity Thief (December 6th)

Silk Road (December 6th)

Two By Two: Overboard! (December 6th)

Mortal Kombat (2021) (December 8th)

The Croods: A New Age (December 8th)

Christmas Encore (December 9th)

Neil Young: Home Town (December 9th)

The Comedy Store: Season 1 (December 10th)

Episodes: Seasons 1-5 (December 10th)

Escape At Dannemora: Season 1 (December 10th)

Gigolos: Seasons 1-6 (December 10th)

House of Lies: Seasons 1-5 (December 10th)

Kidding: Season 1-2 (December 10th)

Love Fraud: Season 1 (December 10th)

Murder on the Bayou (December 10th)

Naked SNCTM: Season 1 (December 10th)

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1 (December 10th)

Real L Word: Seasons 1-3 (December 10th)

Time of Death: Season 1 (December 10th)

United States of Tara: Seasons 1-3 (December 10th)

Who Is America? (December 10th)

Fatale (December 14th)

Felicity: Seasons 1-4 (December 14th)

The Affair: Seasons 1-5 (December 17th)

Twin Peaks (1990): Seasons 1-2 (December 17th)

H.Appiness (December 23rd)

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (December 24th)

Californications: Seasons 1-7 (December 24th)

Kill Bill Vol. 1 (December 25th)

Kill Bill Vol. 2 (December 25th)

Into the Storm (December 27th)

Those Who Wish Me (December 29th)

Everything is Copy: Nora Ephron: Scripted & Unscripted (December 30th)

Mushroom (December 31st)

(500) Days of Summer (December 31st)

Atn’s Tribute to 100 Years of Indian Cinema (December 31st)

Battle of the sexes (December 31st)

The Big C, Seasons 1-4 (December 31st)

Blade Runner (1982) (December 31st)

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (December 31st)

Conan the Barbarian (December 31st)

Conan the Destroyer (December 31st)

Dave (December 31st)

Death Becomes Her (December 31st)

Dexter: Seasons 1-8 (December 31st)

Elf (December 31st)

Enough Said (December 31st)

Falling

Freaky (December 31st)

Grease (December 31st)

Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse (December 31st)

The Incredible Hulk (December 31st)

Jackie (December 31st)

Kung Fu Panda (December 31st)

Kung Fun Panda 2 (December 31st)

The Larry Sanders Show: Seasons 1-6 (December 31st)

Let Him Go (December 31st)

Megamind (December 31st)

Mommy (December 31st)

Popper’s Penguins (December 31st)

Munich (December 31st)

Nancy Drew (December 31st)

R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour: Seasons 1-2(December 31st)

Ray Donovan: Seasons 1-7 (December 31st)

Remember (December 31st)

Shoplifters of the World (December 31st)

Skyfire (December 31st)

Top Gun (December 31st)

Tremors (December 31st)

Trigger (December 31st)

The Violent Heart (December 31st)

Wendy (December 31st)

Whale (December 31st)

The World To Come (December 31st)

Leaving Prime Arrow (December 3rd)

Jungleland (December 10th)

Raaz Robot (December 12th)

Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru (December 15th)

Welcome to the Ballroom (December 17th)

Dreamland (December 18th)

Altair: A Record of Battles (December 23rd)

Uncle Drew (December 24th)

The Addams Family (December 24th)

The Night Manager (December 31st)

The Originals: The Completed Series (December 31st)

