Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Nov. 7-13]

Amazon Prime Video

The English [Amazon Exclusive]

An Englishwoman heads to the West to seek vengeance for the death of her son, only to meet a man with whom she discovers a possible shared history.

The English was created by Hugo Blick (Black Earth Rising) and stars Emily Blunt (The Devil Wears Prada), Chaske Spencer (Banshee), Rafe Spall (Trying) and Tom Hughes (Victoria).

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: November 11th, 2022

Genre: Western drama

Runtime: Six episodes (47 minutes to 1 hour, 9 minutes each)

Stream The English here.

Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 [Amazon Original]

Rihanna debuts the latest in her fashion line, featuring special guest like Mississauga, Ontario’s own Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Winston Duke (Black Panther), Taraji P. Henson (Empire) and Cara Delevingne (Carnival Row).

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: November 9th, 2022

Genre: Fashion

Runtime: 41 minutes

Stream Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 here.

Apple TV+

Mythic Quest (Season 3) [Apple Original]

Ian and Poppy struggle to co-lead their new independent studio, while David’s leadership of Mythic Quest creates its own chaos.

Mythic Quest was created by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Rob McElhenney, Megan Ganz and Charlie Day and stars McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao (Content), David Hornsby (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Danny Pudi (Community) and Ashly Burch (the PlayStation 4 video game Horizon Zero Dawn).

Apple TV+ Canada release date: November 11th, 2022 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Stream Mythic Quest here.

Crave

Don’t Worry Darling

In the 1950s, a woman lives in a seemingly idyllic community with her husband, only to discover things are not quite what they seem.

Don’t Worry Darling was directed by Olivia Wilde (Booksmart) and stars Florence Pugh (Little Women), Harry Styles (Dunkirk), Wilde and Chris Pine (Wonder Woman).

Original theatrical release date: September 23rd, 2022

Crave release date: November 7th, 2022

Genre: Psychological thriller

Runtime: 2 hours, 3 minutes

Stream Don’t Worry Darling here.

Kings of Coke [Crave Original]

A ragtag gang of Irish bank robbers from Montreal rose to become the #KingsOfCoke. Don't miss the new documentary now streaming on Crave. pic.twitter.com/wGZjUqCWHx — Crave (@CraveCanada) November 7, 2022

Montreal journalist Julian Sher takes a look at the Montréal Irish Mafia’s decades-long cocaine trafficking network that led to murder and corruption.

Crave release date: November 7th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 26 minutes

Stream Kings of Coke here.

Disney+

Zootopia+ [Disney+ Original]

This anthology series features six new stories set in the world of 2016’s Zootopia.

Zootopia+ features the voices of Bonnie Hunt (Cheaper By the Dozen) and Toronto’s Don Lake (Super Dave).

Disney+ Canada release date: November 9th, 2022

Genre: Animated anthology

Runtime: Six episodes (nine to 12 minutes each)

Stream Zootopia+ here.

Netflix

Capturing the Killer Nurse [Netflix Original]

Tim Travers Hawkins (XY Chelsea) explores how one nurse helped investigators take down a notorious serial killer colleague. Notably, this same story was dramatized in the recently released Netflix film, The Good Nurse.

Netflix Canada release date: November 10th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes

Stream Capturing the Killer Nurse here.

The Crown (Season 5) [Netflix Original]

Diana and Charles wage a media war as the monarchy’s role is up for debate.

The Crown was created by Peter Morgan (Frost/Nixon) and stars Imelda Staunton (The Girl), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) and Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread).

Netflix Canada release date: November 9th, 2022

Genre: Historical drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (48 to 56 minutes each)

Stream The Crown here.

FIFA Uncovered [Netflix Original]

This docuseries unpacks the checkered history of the iconic international football association.

Netflix Canada release date: November 9th, 2022

Genre: Sports documentary

Runtime: Four episodes (52 to 60 minutes each)

Stream FIFA Uncovered here.

Warrior Nun (Season 2) [Netflix Original]

Ava and the sisters of the Order band must take down a false prophet who threatens the entire world.

Warrior Nun is based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn, was created by Simon Barry (Continuum) and stars Alba Baptista (Miami), Toya Turner (Incredibles 2) and Lorena Andrea (No Man’s Land). It’s worth noting that Toronto’s David Hayter (Metal Gear franchise) is a writer and producer on the series.

Netflix Canada release date: November 11th, 2022

Genre: Fantasy drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (37 to 52 minutes each)

Stream Warrior Nun here.

Paramount+

Tulsa King (Paramount+ Original]

Upon completing a 25-year prison sentence, a New York Mafia Capo is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma to establish a new criminal empire.

Tulsa King was created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and stars Sylvester Stallone (Rocky series), Max Casella (The Sopranos), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Wire) and Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire).

Paramount+ Canada release date: November 13th, 2022

Genre: Crima drama

Runtime: Ten episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Tulsa King here.

