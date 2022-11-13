Best Buy teases some of its upcoming Black Friday deals: Gaming PCs, tablets, speakers and more

Best Buy Canada is leaking some of its upcoming Black Friday promotions that go live on Thursday, November 17th, giving you a sneak peek at some of the retailer’s hottest deals for the season.

From TVs and smart vacuums, to gaming PCs, tablets, headphones and more, Best Buy is teasing several deals that go live between November 17th and November 24th. Check them out below:

LG 75-inch 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV (75UP7300PUC) – 2022 – Dark Grey: $899.99 (save $500) — Offer goes live on November 18th

Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System – 3-Pack – Black: $164.99 (save $165) — Offer goes live on November 17th

Sonos Arc Sound Bar – Black: $879.99 (save $220) — Offer goes live on November 20th

Corsair K60 Backlit Mechanical Cherry MX Low Profile Speed RGB Gaming Keyboard – English: $49.99 (save $70) — Offer goes live on November 18th

Acer 27-inch FHD 75Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (KA272) – Black: $159.99 (save $120) — Offer goes live on November 18th

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15.6-inch Laptop – Cloud Grey (AMD Athlon Silver 3050U/128GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Windows 11 S): $219.99 (save $180) — Offer goes live on November 18th

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop – Grey (Intel Core i3-1115G4/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11 S): $449.99 (save $200) — Offer goes live on November 18th

Acer Predator Gaming PC (Intel Core i5-11400F/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce GTX 1660 Super/Windows 11): $999.99 (save $500) — Offer goes live on November 18th

Dyson V10 Animal+ Cordless Stick Vacuum – Sprayed Nickel/Iron: $649.99 (save $100) — Offer goes live on November 18th

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Convection Toaster Oven 1 Cu. Ft./28.3L – Stainless Steel: $499.99 (save $130) — Offer goes live on November 18th

Breville Barista Express Impress Espresso Machine (BES876BSS1BNA1) – Brushed Stainless Steel: $999.99 (save $300) — Offer goes live on November 18th

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum – Nickel: $399.99 (save $150) — Offer goes live on November 24th

Skullcandy Indy Evo In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones – True Black: $49.99 (save $50) — Offer goes live on November 18th

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4-inch 256GB Android 11 Tablet – Graphite: $1,029.99 (save $120) — Offer goes live on November 17th

Sony WH-CH710N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $129.99 (save $120) — Offer goes live on November 18th

Marshall Emberton Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black/Brass: $169.99 (save $50) — Offer goes live on November 18th

Therabody Theragun Prime Handheld Percussive Massage Device – Black: $249.99 (save $150) — Offer goes live November 20th

Nautilus T618 Folding Treadmill: $998.99 (save $1,001) — Offer goes live on November 18th

JBL Free II In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $79.99 (save $140) — Offer goes live on November 18th

Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor – Midnight Zen: $89.99 (save $40) — Offer goes live on November 17th

