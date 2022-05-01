Everything leaving Netflix, Crave and Prime Video in May 2022

As the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime in May.

It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.

Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, Prime Video, and Netflix, check out our respective ‘what’s coming to’ posts.

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Prime Video and Crave in May.

Netflix

Clueless (May 1st)

Colony: Seasons 1-3 (May 1st)

iZombie: Seasons 1-5 (May 2nd)

StarUp: Seasons 1-3 (May 3rd)

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (May 14th)

Cowboy Bebop: The Movie (May 31st)

Full House: Seasons 1-8

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Prime Video

You Don’t Mess with The Zohan (May 1st)

As Good As It Gets (May 1st)

2012 (May 1st)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (May 1st)

Despicable Me (May 1st)

Despicable Me 2 (May 1st)

Minions (May 1st)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (May 1st)

The Craft (May 1st)

Lego Marvel Superheroes: Maximum Overload (May 1st)

Hancock (May 1st)

The Smurfs 2 (May 1st)

Lego Jurassic World The Secret Exhibit Part 1 (May 1st)

Lego Jurassic World The Secret Exhibit Part 2 (May 1st)

Catastrophe (May 4th)

Sonic the Hedgehog (May 15th)

The Vanishing (May 17th)

The Missing (May 18th)

21 Bridges (May 29th)

Crave

Horrible Bosses (May 1st)

Neighbors (May 3rd)

Tammy’s Always Dying (May 3rd)

Guest of Honour (May 7th)

Swedish Dicks: Season 1 (May 9th)

Swedish Dicks: Season 2 (May 9th)

Sweetness in the Belly (May 9th)

Into the Forest (May 15th)

The Burnt Orange Heresy (May 22nd)

Valley Girl (May 22nd)

Deep Blue Sea 3 (May 24th)

Grudge Match (May 24th)

Jesus Trejo: Stay At Home Son (May 28th)

Teething (May 30th)

A Time to Kill (May 31st)

All is Bright (May 31st)

Bad Santa (May 31st)

Bad Words (May 31st)

Barbie Dreamtopia (May 31st)

Camp Lakebottom (May 31st)

Cinderella Man (May 31st)

Crash (May 31st)

Dirty Dancing (May 31st)

Furry Vengeance (May 31st)

In the Name of the Father (May 31st)

Little Baby Bum (May 31st)

Looper (May 31st)

Maps to the Stars (May 31st)

Michael Clayton (May 31st)

Mirror, Mirror (May 31st)

Mr & Mrs Smith (May 31st)

My Magic Pet Morphle (May 31st)

Paw Patrol: Pup Tales: Season 2 (May 31st)

Piercing (May 31st)

Puppy Swap: Love Unleashed (May 31st)

Rush: Time Machine 2011: Live (May 31st)

Serendipity (May 31st)

Sudden Impact (May 31st)

Supa Strikas: Season 7 (May 31st)

The Ant Bully (May 31st)

The Croods (May 31st)

The Grey Fox (May 31st)

The Photograph (May 31st)

The Turning (May 31st)

Trolls World Tour (May 31st)

Image Credit: IMDB