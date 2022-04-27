Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video in May 2022

Every month, Amazon adds several new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and May 2022 will be no different.

Below is everything set to hit and leave Prime Video in Canada. Amazon also shared some featured titles coming to Prime Video Channels, which are add-on channels with additional content for extra subscription fees; they’re noted below as well.

May 1st

Fifty Shades of Grey

When Love Happens Again

Unbroken

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Jason Bourne

The Bourne Legacy

Volcano

21 Grams

Crimson Peak

Heist

Heist Mercury Rising

May 2nd

Perfect World: A Deadly Game (requires StackTV membership for $12.99 )

May 4th

Esche

May 6th

The Bosch: Legacy (Amazon Original)

The Wilds: Season 2 (Amazon Original)

The Unsolved Murder Of Beverly Lynn Smith (Canadian Amazon Original)

May 12th

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (requires Hayu membership for $5.99)

May 13th

The Kids in The Hall (Canadian Amazon Original)

May 15th

Like Cats & Dogs

Wedding of Dreams

Summer Love

Love At Sea

Love At The Shore

Sun, Sand & Romance

Summer of Dreams

May 16th

Conversations with Friends

May 19th

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

May 20th

Made For Love: Season 2

Totems (Amazon Original)

Night Sky (Amazon Original)

The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks (Canadian Amazon Original)

American Underdog (requires Starz membership for $5.99)

May 27th

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Kick Like Tayla (Amazon Original)

Iain Stirling – Falling Upwards (Amazon Original)

Alone (requires StackTV membership for $12.99 )

May 31st

The Perfect Bride

Royally Ever After

Amazon Prime is priced at $79 per year with a 30-day trial period. The trial isn’t available for those in Quebec, but Prime Video costs $79 for a 13-month subscription, giving you one extra month for the same price.

Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and more.

Image credit: Amazon Prime