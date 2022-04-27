Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video in May 2022

Every month, Amazon adds several new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and May 2022 will be no different.
Below is everything set to hit and leave Prime Video in Canada. Amazon also shared some featured titles coming to Prime Video Channels, which are add-on channels with additional content for extra subscription fees; they’re noted below as well.
May 1st
- Fifty Shades of Grey
- When Love Happens Again
- Unbroken
- The Bourne Identity
- The Bourne Supremacy
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- Jason Bourne
- The Bourne Legacy
- Volcano
- 21 Grams
- Crimson Peak
Heist
- Mercury Rising
May 2nd
- Perfect World: A Deadly Game (requires StackTV membership for $12.99 )
May 4th
- Esche
May 6th
- The Bosch: Legacy (Amazon Original)
- The Wilds: Season 2 (Amazon Original)
- The Unsolved Murder Of Beverly Lynn Smith (Canadian Amazon Original)
May 12th
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (requires Hayu membership for $5.99)
May 13th
- The Kids in The Hall (Canadian Amazon Original)
May 15th
- Like Cats & Dogs
- Wedding of Dreams
- Summer Love
- Love At Sea
- Love At The Shore
- Sun, Sand & Romance
- Summer of Dreams
May 16th
- Conversations with Friends
May 19th
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife
May 20th
- Made For Love: Season 2
- Totems (Amazon Original)
- Night Sky (Amazon Original)
- The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks (Canadian Amazon Original)
- American Underdog (requires Starz membership for $5.99)
May 27th
- Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
- Kick Like Tayla (Amazon Original)
- Iain Stirling – Falling Upwards (Amazon Original)
- Alone (requires StackTV membership for $12.99 )
May 31st
- The Perfect Bride
- Royally Ever After
Amazon Prime is priced at $79 per year with a 30-day trial period. The trial isn’t available for those in Quebec, but Prime Video costs $79 for a 13-month subscription, giving you one extra month for the same price.
Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and more.
Image credit: Amazon Prime