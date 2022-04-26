Check out what’s new on Crave in May 2022

Bell has announced all of the new movies and shows coming to its Crave video streaming platform in May.

Series and movies like The Matrix Resurrections, Letterkenny’s Shoresey, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Time Traveller’s Wife, Kubo and the Two Strings, and more are coming this month.

Crave subscription starts at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content like The Matrix Resurrections.

A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc.

Below is all the content coming to Crave in May 2022:

May 1st

Vice: Season 3, Episode 1

May 3rd

Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known @9pm ET — HBO + Movies

She Whistles/Kwêskosîw *Canadian Short*

May 5th

The Staircase: Episodes 1-3 — HBO + Movies

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

May 6th

Kung Fu Panda 3 — HBO + Movies, Starz

Sherly

Leverage: Redemption: Season 1

Rememory — Starz

May 7th

Zorro: The Chronicles: Season 1, Episodes 1-13

Mini Ninjas: Season 2, Episodes 1-12

May 8th

Kubo and the Two Strings — Starz

May 12th

Hacks: Season 2 — HBO + Movies

May 13th

MTV’s Teen Mom 2: Season 11A

Shoresy *Crave Original

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary For Democracy * Special Premiere

The Master — Starz

Swingers — Starz

Blade Runner: The Final Cut — Starz

The Ipcrerss File — Starz

See For Me *Canadian* — HBO + Movies

The Matrix Resurrections — HBO + Movies

Couples Therapy: Season 3, Episodes 1-9

May 14th

The Pirates Next Door: Season 1, Episodes 1-12

Sadie Sparks: Season 1, Episodes 1-20

May 15th

Time Traveler’s Wife (series) @9pm — HBO + Movies

May 19th

Finding Kendrick Johnson — Starz

May 20th

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story — Starz

Burn After Reading — Starz

Being John Malkovich — Starz

Cats & Dogs — Starz

Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore — Starz

Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird — Starz

Moonrise Kingdom — Starz

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 7

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck

Elmo’s World

Cosmic Dawn — HBO + Movies

Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird — HBO + Movies

Ron’s Gone Wrong — HBO + Movies

Old — HBO + Movies

May 27th

Shakespeare in Love — Starz

A History of Violence — Starz

MTV’s Siesta Key

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) — Starz

Crave Original Special Kyle Brownrigg: Introducing Lyle *Canadian Stand-Up Special Premiere

South of Heaven — HBO + Movies

Dear Evan Hansen — HBO + Movies

Image credit: Crave