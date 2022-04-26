Check out what’s new on Crave in May 2022

Bell has announced all of the new movies and shows coming to its Crave video streaming platform in May.
Series and movies like The Matrix Resurrections, Letterkenny’s Shoresey, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Time Traveller’s Wife, Kubo and the Two Strings, and more are coming this month.
Crave subscription starts at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content like The Matrix Resurrections.
A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc.
Below is all the content coming to Crave in May 2022:
May 1st
- Vice: Season 3, Episode 1
May 3rd
- Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known @9pm ET — HBO + Movies
- She Whistles/Kwêskosîw *Canadian Short*
May 5th
- The Staircase: Episodes 1-3 — HBO + Movies
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
May 6th
- Kung Fu Panda 3 — HBO + Movies, Starz
- Sherly
- Leverage: Redemption: Season 1
- Rememory — Starz
May 7th
- Zorro: The Chronicles: Season 1, Episodes 1-13
- Mini Ninjas: Season 2, Episodes 1-12
May 8th
- Kubo and the Two Strings — Starz
May 12th
- Hacks: Season 2 — HBO + Movies
May 13th
- MTV’s Teen Mom 2: Season 11A
- Shoresy *Crave Original
- Comedy Central’s The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary For Democracy * Special Premiere
- The Master — Starz
- Swingers — Starz
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut — Starz
- The Ipcrerss File — Starz
- See For Me *Canadian* — HBO + Movies
- The Matrix Resurrections — HBO + Movies
- Couples Therapy: Season 3, Episodes 1-9
May 14th
- The Pirates Next Door: Season 1, Episodes 1-12
- Sadie Sparks: Season 1, Episodes 1-20
May 15th
- Time Traveler’s Wife (series) @9pm — HBO + Movies
May 19th
- Finding Kendrick Johnson — Starz
May 20th
- American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story — Starz
- Burn After Reading — Starz
- Being John Malkovich — Starz
- Cats & Dogs — Starz
- Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore — Starz
- Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird — Starz
- Moonrise Kingdom — Starz
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 7
- Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
- Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck
- Elmo’s World
- Cosmic Dawn — HBO + Movies
- Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird — HBO + Movies
- Ron’s Gone Wrong — HBO + Movies
- Old — HBO + Movies
May 27th
- Shakespeare in Love — Starz
- A History of Violence — Starz
- MTV’s Siesta Key
- Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) — Starz
- Crave Original Special Kyle Brownrigg: Introducing Lyle *Canadian Stand-Up Special Premiere
- South of Heaven — HBO + Movies
- Dear Evan Hansen — HBO + Movies
Image credit: Crave