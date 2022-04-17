iRobot’s Roomba s9+ is on sale for $200 off for Mother’s Day

If you’ve been thinking about picking up an iRobot Roomba robot vacuum, now is the perfect chance.

Every iRobot Roomba, ranging from the high-end S9+ to the mid-range i3 EVO, is currently on sale. Even the recently released j7+ is currently $200 off.

iRobot says that this sale runs from Sunday, April 17th to Sunday, May 1st. For more on iRobot, check out my look at the surprisingly capable Roomba j7+.

Below are all of the best offers:

Individual Robots

Bundles

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: iRobot