iRobot’s Roomba s9+ is on sale for $200 off for Mother’s Day

If you’ve been thinking about picking up an iRobot Roomba robot vacuum, now is the perfect chance.
Every iRobot Roomba, ranging from the high-end S9+ to the mid-range i3 EVO, is currently on sale. Even the recently released j7+ is currently $200 off.
iRobot says that this sale runs from Sunday, April 17th to Sunday, May 1st. For more on iRobot, check out my look at the surprisingly capable Roomba j7+.
Below are all of the best offers:
Individual Robots
- Roomba s9+: $200 off — $1,099
- Roomba j7+: $200 off — $799
- Roomba j7: $200 off — $549
- Roomba i3+ EVO: $150 off — $549
- Roomba i3 EVO: $100 off — $349
- Braava jet m6 (white): $100 off — $499
- Braava jet m6 (black): $100 off — $499
- Braava jet m6 (graphite):$100 off — $499
- H1 Handheld Vacuum: $100 off — $229
- H1 Handheld Vacuum w/ stick extension:$125 off — $295
Bundles
- Roomba s9+ / Braava jet m6 (black): $450 off — $1,450
- Roomba j7+ / Braava jet m6 (graphite): $430 off — $1,170
- Roomba i3+ / Braava jet m6 (white): $355 off — $945
- Roomba i3+ / Braava jet m6 (graphite): $355 off — $945
- Roomba s9+ / Braava jet m6 (black) / H1 Handheld Vacuum: $580 off — $1,650
- Roomba j7+ / Braava jet m6 (graphite)/ H1 Handheld Vacuum: $560 off — $1,370
- Roomba i3+ / Braava jet m6 (white) / H1 Handheld Vacuum: $485 off — $1,145
Image credit: iRobot