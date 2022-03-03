Modder beats Elden Ring miniboss with Switch Ring Fit controller

Super Louis 64 is back again and is giving another FromSoftware title the Ring Fit treatment. This time they modded the Ring Fit Switch controller to work with Elden Ring.

Super Louis 64, who has renamed themselves ‘Tarnished Louis 64′ in honour of Elden Ring, was even able to beat a miniboss with the Ring Fit controller. It’s even more impressive that they were able to best the boss on their first try, though it’s worth mentioning that this is a pretty early boss in the game.

Y'all asked for a video showcasing more of it here it is with how it works! Tutorial on how you can set-up this mod will be ready soonish™️. The video explains why!https://t.co/7p0Ih2HJFE — Tarnished Louis 64 (@SuperLouis_64) March 2, 2022

Super Louis even posted a full YouTube video explaining the controls.

This isn’t the first time Super Louis 64 modded a Ring Fit controller. For example, back in 2020, they modded a Ring Fit controller to work with Dark Souls 3.

Image credit: FromSoftware

Source: SuperLouis_64