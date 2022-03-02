fbpx
FromSoftware fixes Elden Ring save issues on PS5

The latest patch also fixes several issues with the PC version of the game

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Mar 2, 20229:02 PM EST
FromSoftware has rolled out a fix for Elden Ring that solves an issue that caused some PlayStation 5 players to lose their save data.

FromSoftware confirmed the update’s availability in a recent tweet.

Before the update, PS5 players were warned that putting the console in rest mode or turning it off while the game is running could cause the game to save improperly. These players were then instructed to manually exit through the menu, but this patch should fix the problem.

The PC patch fixes another assortment of issues, including slow performance, a bug with the Fire Giant and other problems.

It’s important to note that after installing the latest patch, some PS5 and PC players are reporting experiencing repeated crashes, game freezing and other problems.

I’ve been playing Elden Ring for the past two weeks on PS5 and haven’t experienced any major issues. For more on Elden Ring, check out my in-depth look at the game.

