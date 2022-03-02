FromSoftware fixes Elden Ring save issues on PS5

FromSoftware has rolled out a fix for Elden Ring that solves an issue that caused some PlayStation 5 players to lose their save data.

FromSoftware confirmed the update’s availability in a recent tweet.

(2/2) PS5:

💠Changes to save game progression even when the game is not terminated. — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) March 2, 2022

Before the update, PS5 players were warned that putting the console in rest mode or turning it off while the game is running could cause the game to save improperly. These players were then instructed to manually exit through the menu, but this patch should fix the problem.

The PC patch fixes another assortment of issues, including slow performance, a bug with the Fire Giant and other problems.

My favorite thing about Elden Ring crashing non-stop since the latest patch is how every time you log back in it yells at you for not quitting properly — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) March 2, 2022

It’s important to note that after installing the latest patch, some PS5 and PC players are reporting experiencing repeated crashes, game freezing and other problems.

I’ve been playing Elden Ring for the past two weeks on PS5 and haven’t experienced any major issues. For more on Elden Ring, check out my in-depth look at the game.

