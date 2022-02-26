Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Feb. 21-27]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Charli XCX: Alone Together [Amazon Original]

While in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, singer-songwriter Charli XCX enlists her fans to help her make a new album.

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: February 25th, 2022

Genre: Music documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 7 minutes

Crave

Cry Macho

A former rodeo star is hired to return a young boy in Mexico to his father in the U.S.

Based on N. Richard Nash’s 1975 novel of the same name, Cry Macho was directed by Clint Eastwood (Unforgiven) and stars Eastwood, singer-songwriter Dwight Yoakam (“Honky-Tonk Man”) and Eduardo Minett (Como dice el dicho).

Original theatrical release date: September 17th, 2021

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: February 25th, 2022

Genre: Music documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 7 minutes

Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches

Nicole Beharie (Miss Juneteenth), Colman Domingo (Euphoria), Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country), Denzel Whitaker (The Great Debaters), and Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) recite the words of famous American anti-slavery activist Frederick Douglass.

Crave premiere date: February 23rd, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 58 minutes

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber

Based on Mike Isaac’s book of the same name, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber explores the rise and fall of Uber founder Travis Kalanick.

The series stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt (The Trial of the Chicago 7) as Kalanick, Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction) as Ariana Huffington, Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights) as Bill Gurley and Hank Azaria (The Simpsons) as Tim Cook. It’s also worth noting that Quentin Tarantino (Pulp Fiction) is the narrator.

Created by Brian Koppelman and David Levien (Billions), The Battle for Uber is the first installment in Showtime’s Super Pumped anthology series about a story that rocked the business world to its core.

Crave premiere date: February 27th, 2022 (first episode, new episodes every Sunday)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Seven episodes (about one hour each)

Disney+

No Exit [Star Original]

After getting stuck during a blizzard with strangers at a mountain stop, college student Darby Thorne discovers a kidnapped child belonging to one of the people inside.

Based on Taylor Adams’ 2017 novel of the same name, No Exit was directed by Damien Power (Killing Ground) and stars Havana Rose Liu (The Sky is Everywhere), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), David Rysdahl (The Revival) and Dennis Haysbert (Lucifer).

Disney+ Canada premiere date: February 25th, 2022

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder [Disney+ Original]

Disney has revived Bruce W. Smith’s popular Disney Channel animated series about African-American teen Penny Proud and her family.

Returning voice talent includes Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez.

Disney+ Canada premiere date: February 23rd, 2022 (first two episodes, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Netflix

Cat Burglar [Netflix Original]

Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch) returns with another “choose-your-own-adventure” Netflix special — this time about an animated cat who tries to steal paintings.

The special features the voices of James Adomian (The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson), Alan Lee (Sword Art Online) and Edmonton’s Trevor Devall (Disney XD’s Guardians of the Galaxy).

Netflix Canada premiere date: February 22nd, 2022

Genre: Animated, interactive

Runtime: 12 minutes

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming [Netflix Original]

In the twelfth film in the Madea Cinematic Universe, Madea’s great-grandson holds a college graduation party.

Madea series creator Tyler Perry wrote, directed and stars in the film, which also features Madea franchise Cassi Davis, David Mann and Tamela Mann.

Netflix Canada premiere date: February 25th, 2022

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 47 minutes

Vikings: Valhalla [Netflix Original]

One hundred years after the events of Vikings, the Viking Age begins following the Battle of Stamford Bridge in 1066.

Vikings: Valhalla was created by Jeb Stuart (Die Hard) and stars Sam Corlett (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Frida Gustavsson (The Witcher) and Leo Suter (Victoria).

Netflix Canada premiere date: February 25th, 2022

Genre: Historial drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (45 to 60 minutes each)

