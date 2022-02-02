Nintendo’s Gold Points Special Offer offers double Gold Points on select digital games

Nintendo’s website is offering a variety of deals to Canadians. Some of the offers include a Valentine’s Day Sale, an Unpacking Sale, a Cyber Shadow Sale, and most importantly, a ‘Gold Points Special Offer.’

Nintendo’s ‘Gold Points Special Offer,’ allows users to earn double the Gold Points on select digital games. These titles include Metroid Dread, Smash Bros Ultimate, New Pokémon Snap and more.

Ubisoft’s Valentine’s Day Sale runs until February 9th.

You can find the other deals below:

Ghost n Goblins Resurrections is $26.39 (regularly $39.99) and is on sale until February 7th, and Unpacking is now $21.27 but returns to its regular price of $26.59 on February 7th.

Source: Nintendo Via: RedFlagDeals