CES 2022, Halo Infinite and another year of tech [SyrupCast 250]

This week on the SyrupCast, the crew returns after an extended hiatus to talk about how low-key CES 2022 was.

To kick off the pod, Brad Bennett regales Patrick O'Rourke and Jon Lamont with news regarding Rogers' new CEO, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and the latest software update for the OnePlus Buds Pro. Finally, Brad wraps up by talking about his smart water bottle review.

Next, Patrick steers the team towards recapping CES 2022. While this year's show was pretty dull, cool gadgets and several electric vehicle (EV) concept cars were still shown off.

Finally, the team talks about some of the games they've been playing over the holidays, with Patrick shining a light on Halo Infinite and Brad talking about finally catching up on The Last of Us Part II. If you've been a long-time SyrupCast listener, you already know that Jon spent time with Destiny 2, but he also started playing Stardew Valley again.

