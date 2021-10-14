Here’s what to expect from Apple’s October 18 ‘Unleashed’ event

Just as rumours predicted, Apple will hold another hardware event on October 18th. However, unlike its previous events, this latest invite doesn’t hint at what we might see beyond the word “Unleashed.”

However, several leaks and rumours point to the tech giant finally revealing its long-awaited MacBook Pro refresh and several other Mac refreshes.

Here’s everything we expect to see at Apple’s October 18th event:

MacBook Pro refresh



Out of all of the rumours circulating surrounding Apple’s event, this one is likely the most reliable. According to Bloomberg‘s often-reliable Mark Gurman, Apple’s next-generation MacBook Pro will release in two variants, including a 14-inch and 16-inch version powered by an upgraded version of the M1 chip called the M1X.

The redesigned MacBook Pro is also rumoured to feature reduced bezels, support for up to 32GB of RAM and adopt an entirely new squared-off design that falls more in line with Apple’s other devices like the iPad Pro and the iPhone 13 series.

There are also rumours sourced from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo related to an SD card slot, HDMI port and MagSafe making a return to the MacBook line with this redesign.

While Apple is also reportedly working on a refresh of the MacBook Air, rumours point to the new version of the lightweight laptop being revealed in 2022.

Mac mini and iMac

Along with the MacBook Pro, several rumours point to Apple showing off a new Mac mini powered by its M1X chip. It’s unclear if the tiny computer will also get a redesign, but a report courtesy of MacRumors points to additional ports and an increase to 32GB of RAM.

Though we haven’t encountered any concrete rumours regarding a new iMac Pro, there’s a possibility we could see Apple’s high-end all-in-one computer get a refresh. The new iMac Pro will likely feature a design similar 24-inch iMac Pro (2021), including its squared-off design. That said, given this is Apple’s high-end iMac, and the company has a history of offering its more powerful devices in fewer colours, we likely won’t see the M1X-powered iMac Pro in hues like ‘Yellow,’ ‘Blue’ or ‘Orange.’

3rd-gen AirPods

After months of rumours, there’s a possibility that Apple could finally reveal its 3rd-generation AirPods at its upcoming October 18th event.

At this point, an entry-level AirPods refresh has been rumoured for years, with speculation pointing to the new version of the wireless earbuds featuring some form of noise-cancellation and a design similar to the AirPods Pro.

Since the last AirPods refresh was way back in 2019, the wireless earbuds are long overdue for an update, and if Apple plans to drop the wireless buds before the holiday season, this is likely the company’s last opportunity.

Keep an eye on MobileSyrup on October 18th for all the news direct from Apple’s big event.

Source: Bloomberg, 9to5Mac, MacRumors, (2)