The iPhone 13 batteries on average 13 percent larger than iPhone 12 series

We now know how much bigger the iPhone 13 series’ batteries are compared to the iPhone 12 line.

The information comes courtesy of a product information sheet on the website of hazardous material information company Chemtrec (spotted by 9to5Mac). According to that document, which contains information sourced from Apple directly, the iPhone 13 batteries are on average 13 percent larger, with the 13 Pro Max now giving the Nintendo Switch a run for its wattage money.

The Chemtrec document lists the battery sizes in watt-hours (Wh) rather than milliamp-hours (mAh). The Verge notes that most manufacturers use mAh, but Wh is typically a more accurate measurement and better way to compare battery life.

You can view the battery breakdown below:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Verge also pointed out a few interesting changes and listed the Wh battery measurement of some other popular devices.

Starting with the changes, the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro have different battery sizes, while the 12 and 12 Pro had the same size. Also of note is that the 13 Pro’s battery is smaller than the iPhone 13.

That may be because of the additional hardware in the iPhone 13 Pro — it’s got an extra camera, GPU core and a 120Hz display packed into the same size body as the iPhone 13. In other words, it makes sense that the 13 Pro has a slightly smaller battery.

As for how the iPhone 13 stacks up to other devices, here are the Wh measurements of some other popular devices (via iFixit):

Considering that Apple made the expanded battery capacity of the iPhone 13 line a significant selling point in its event, I’m glad the company also backed up the claims with numbers. Now, we just need to see if the claims hold up in real-world testing — something we should learn once reviewers start testing the phones.

Source: Chemtrec Via: The Verge, 9to5Mac