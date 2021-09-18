Lucky, Chatr and Public offering 2GB bonus data until September 22

Lucky, Chatr and Public, the three value carrier flanker brands, are running a ‘Flash Sale’ offering 2GB of bonus data on select plans.

iPhone in Canada first spotted the offers, all of which expire on September 22nd. It’s important to note, however, that Lucky and Chatr only offer the bonus data for six months, while Public will apply it “for as long as you’re with us.”

Let’s start with Bell’s Lucky Mobile. Lucky will apply a 2GB per month data bonus of up to six months. The offer is only applicable to new activations on a minimum $35 per month plan. Although the offer ends on September 22nd, Lucky notes in the fine print that customers who order online have until October 19th to activate their SIM and redeem the offer.

Finally, Lucky notes that the offer isn’t available at some retail partners, like Dollarama and Giant Tiger.

You can learn more about Lucky’s offer here.

Next up is Rogers’ Chatr. Like Lucky, Chatr offers a 2GB data bonus on plans starting at $35 per month. The bonus data lasts for six months and is only applicable for new applications. Moreover, Chatr warns that the bonus will expire if an account becomes inactive or the customer changes their plan before six months.

You can learn more about Chatr’s offer here.

Finally, Telus’ Public Mobile only offers the 2GB bonus on $35+ plans and only for new customers who activate online. Customers must use the promo code 2GBBONUS during activation to get the bonus data.

As mentioned up top, Public says that customers can keep the bonus data as long as they stay with the carrier, although in the fine print notes that the bonus will expire for inactive accounts or when customers change their rate plan.

Those interested can learn more about Public’s offer here.

Via: iPhone in Canada