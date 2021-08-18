August is coming to a close and it seems like most kids in Canada are going to be going back to school this September. Regardless of what level of education you’re studying, we’ve packed our list full of great gear to help.
Browse below for links to laptops, keyboards and other fun tech accessories to spice up an at-home workspace.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
-
A Multitool
Who needs pliers? Instead, this multi-tool has an ultra-handy pair of scissors plus the standard flat head screwdriver, knife and file. While it might be a little much for an everyday carry, it’s the perfect desk companion.Learn More
$39Amazon Leatherman
-
Creative keyboard cover
Are you going to be studying any of the Adobe products this semester? Even if you’re just a hobbyist, these silicon keyboard covers are a really great way to speed up your digital workflow. We’ve seen them for Premiere Pro, Photoshop and Illustrator in the past. Just make sure you get the right model to match your computer.
$21Best Buy Amazon
-
-
Galaxy Z Flip 3
If you want to go back to school with a little bit of flash, the Galaxy Flip 3 folds in half, which is sure to be the coolest phone in school for at least one more year.Learn More
$1260Best Buy Samsung
-
Kobo Nia
While screen time can often be a bad thing, a simple e-reader is just a convenient way to borrow books from your local library without having to leave the comfort of your home. If you love to read but struggle to get enough books, the Kobo Nia is an excellent device to start with.Learn More
$130Best Buy Amazon
-
Lenovo Duet Chromebook
This is the little Chromebook that could. While its small size was a little too tiny for MobileSyrup when we reviewed it, it’s likely perfect for a child in elementary school or high school. It’s also a tablet with a detachable keyboard, which is something we think young kids appreciate.Learn More
$350Best Buy Staples
-
Logitech K380
This little keyboard might not look like much, but the people in my life who have it all love it. Its small size makes it decently portable and, while it is plastic, it feels pretty substantial to use.Learn More
$50Best Buy Amazon Logitech
-
M1 MacBook Air
If you need the best computer for the price, you can’t go wrong with the base-level M1-equipped MacBook Air. This laptop has an outstanding battery and more power than ever before -- two things students can never get enough of.Learn More
$1299Best Buy Apple
-
Mechanical keyboard
If you spend a lot of time typing and you want to step up your typing experience, a mechanical keyboard is going to give you the most customization. In particular, this wireless hot-swappable version from Ajazz is a great buy that works well out of the box but can be deeply customized down the line.
$114Epomaker
-
OnePlus Buds Z
If you’re looking for a cheaper pair of wireless earbuds to give to a younger kid (who will likely lose them in 30 days or less) the OnePlus Buds Z are a solid option. These tiny buds sound great and offer decent battery life for $70 CAD.Learn More
$70OnePlus
-
OnePlus Nord N200 5G
This OnePlus phone could be a decent starter handset for a lot of kids. It's got an attractive $319 price tag and a fairly robust feature set. It’s not the fastest phone in the world, but the battery is decent, you can game on it and the camera can take a decent picture as long as you can hold still.Learn More
$320OnePlus
-
Pillow Pad
Regardless of what tablet you’re using, having a giant triangle pillow to prop it up in bed or on the couch is a game-changer. The model we chose has a fun little pocket on the side, but there are all kinds of designs to suit anyone if you do a little searching online.
$30Amazon
-
Roku Streaming Stick Plus
No matter what Roku you end up with, you’ll be able to watch high-quality content with no problems. That being said, a higher-end model like the Roku Streaming Stick+ comes with a universal remote that’s worth its weight in gold.Learn More
$70Best Buy Amazon
-
Switch Lite
School is cool, but gaming is the future. If you want to be the world’s biggest, brightest, baddest Fortnite star, you’ll need to grind all the time. The portability of the Switch Lite is perfect for that.Learn More
$260Best Buy Amazon
-
Tamagotchi On
This new-age Tamagotchi is pretty similar to the old-school toy that you know and love, but it’s upgraded with sweet 32-bit graphics that add a ton of charm to the Tamagotchi formula. While it’s a little pricey at around $80, it’s still a timeless toy we think younger kids will love for at least three days.Learn More
$80Amazon
-
UE Wonderboom 2
We’ve had this little waterproof speaker on pretty much every gift guide since it came out. If you don’t have one yet, this is a good opportunity to stock up before the summer is over. It even floats!Learn More
$130Best Buy Amazon
-
Video game controller
If you or the person you’re buying for have a game console, an extra controller can go a long way. Right now, the hottest controllers are PS5 DualSense units, but Xbox has some fun new designs (plus custom options), and an extra set of Joy-Cons for the Switch is always in need.
$80Best Buy Amazon
-
-
-
iPhone 12
If you need a new phone this semester, it’s hard to go wrong with an iPhone 12. They’re durable, fast and take high-quality pictures. Plus, you get to live in Apple’s walled garden.Learn More
$1130Best Buy Apple