Gift Guide

MobileSyrup’s back-to-school Gift Guide [2021 Edition]

August is coming to a close and it seems like most kids in Canada are going to be going back to school this September. Regardless of what level of education you’re studying, we’ve packed our list full of great gear to help.

Browse below for links to laptops, keyboards and other fun tech accessories to spice up an at-home workspace.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

  • A Multitool

    Who needs pliers? Instead, this multi-tool has an ultra-handy pair of scissors plus the standard flat head screwdriver, knife and file. While it might be a little much for an everyday carry, it’s the perfect desk companion.

    Learn More
    $39
    Amazon Leatherman

  • Creative keyboard cover

    Are you going to be studying any of the Adobe products this semester? Even if you’re just a hobbyist, these silicon keyboard covers are a really great way to speed up your digital workflow. We’ve seen them for Premiere Pro, Photoshop and Illustrator in the past. Just make sure you get the right model to match your computer.

    $21
    Best Buy Amazon

  • Dorm-sized TV

    If you’re moving away for school, a little TV can go a long way to make a dorm room feel a little more casual and can help you save your laptop screen for work purposes only.

    $348
    Best Buy Amazon

  • Galaxy Z Flip 3

    If you want to go back to school with a little bit of flash, the Galaxy Flip 3 folds in half, which is sure to be the coolest phone in school for at least one more year.

    Learn More
    $1260
    Best Buy Samsung

  • Kobo Nia

    While screen time can often be a bad thing, a simple e-reader is just a convenient way to borrow books from your local library without having to leave the comfort of your home. If you love to read but struggle to get enough books, the Kobo Nia is an excellent device to start with.

    Learn More
    $130
    Best Buy Amazon

  • Lenovo Duet Chromebook

    This is the little Chromebook that could. While its small size was a little too tiny for MobileSyrup when we reviewed it, it’s likely perfect for a child in elementary school or high school. It’s also a tablet with a detachable keyboard, which is something we think young kids appreciate.

    Learn More
    $350
    Best Buy Staples

  • Logitech K380

    This little keyboard might not look like much, but the people in my life who have it all love it. Its small size makes it decently portable and, while it is plastic, it feels pretty substantial to use.

    Learn More
    $50
    Best Buy Amazon Logitech

  • M1 MacBook Air

    If you need the best computer for the price, you can’t go wrong with the base-level M1-equipped MacBook Air. This laptop has an outstanding battery and more power than ever before -- two things students can never get enough of.

    Learn More
    $1299
    Best Buy Apple

  • Mechanical keyboard

    If you spend a lot of time typing and you want to step up your typing experience, a mechanical keyboard is going to give you the most customization. In particular, this wireless hot-swappable version from Ajazz is a great buy that works well out of the box but can be deeply customized down the line.

    $114
    Epomaker

  • OnePlus Buds Z

    If you’re looking for a cheaper pair of wireless earbuds to give to a younger kid (who will likely lose them in 30 days or less) the OnePlus Buds Z are a solid option. These tiny buds sound great and offer decent battery life for $70 CAD.

    Learn More
    $70
    OnePlus

  • OnePlus Nord N200 5G

    This OnePlus phone could be a decent starter handset for a lot of kids. It's got an attractive $319 price tag and a fairly robust feature set. It’s not the fastest phone in the world, but the battery is decent, you can game on it and the camera can take a decent picture as long as you can hold still.

    Learn More
    $320
    OnePlus

  • Pillow Pad

    Regardless of what tablet you’re using, having a giant triangle pillow to prop it up in bed or on the couch is a game-changer. The model we chose has a fun little pocket on the side, but there are all kinds of designs to suit anyone if you do a little searching online.

    $30
    Amazon

  • Roku Streaming Stick Plus

    No matter what Roku you end up with, you’ll be able to watch high-quality content with no problems. That being said, a higher-end model like the Roku Streaming Stick+ comes with a universal remote that’s worth its weight in gold.

    Learn More
    $70
    Best Buy Amazon

  • Switch Lite

    School is cool, but gaming is the future. If you want to be the world’s biggest, brightest, baddest Fortnite star, you’ll need to grind all the time. The portability of the Switch Lite is perfect for that.

    Learn More
    $260
    Best Buy Amazon

  • Tamagotchi On

    This new-age Tamagotchi is pretty similar to the old-school toy that you know and love, but it’s upgraded with sweet 32-bit graphics that add a ton of charm to the Tamagotchi formula. While it’s a little pricey at around $80, it’s still a timeless toy we think younger kids will love for at least three days.

    Learn More
    $80
    Amazon

  • UE Wonderboom 2

    We’ve had this little waterproof speaker on pretty much every gift guide since it came out. If you don’t have one yet, this is a good opportunity to stock up before the summer is over. It even floats!

    Learn More
    $130
    Best Buy Amazon

  • Video game controller

    If you or the person you’re buying for have a game console, an extra controller can go a long way. Right now, the hottest controllers are PS5 DualSense units, but Xbox has some fun new designs (plus custom options), and an extra set of Joy-Cons for the Switch is always in need.

    $80
    Best Buy Amazon

  • Water bottle

    Everyone gets thirsty, but using liquids near your computer is still risky. To mitigate that risk, make sure to use a spill-proof water bottle when you’re working at a desk or near anything important.

    $27
    Best Buy Amazon

  • Xbox Series S

    This little console might not be the gaming powerhouse that the Series X or PS5 are, but it’s got enough chops to compete and its small size means it won’t take up much space no matter where it’s placed.

    $379
    Best Buy Amazon

  • iPhone 12

    If you need a new phone this semester, it’s hard to go wrong with an iPhone 12. They’re durable, fast and take high-quality pictures. Plus, you get to live in Apple’s walled garden.

    Learn More
    $1130
    Best Buy Apple

Related Articles

Features

Nov 23, 2020

11:59 AM EST

MobileSyrup Holiday Guide [2020 Edition]

Resources

Jun 20, 2021

11:02 AM EDT

What tech-related products did you buy for Father’s Day

Features

May 28, 2021

8:03 AM EDT

MobileSyrup Father’s Day Gift Guide [2021 Edition]

Features

Apr 20, 2021

7:01 PM EDT

MobileSyrup Mother’s Day Gift Guide [2021 Edition]