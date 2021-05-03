PREVIOUS|
Whatâ€™s new on Xbox Game Pass on Console, PC and Android in early May 2021

May is starting off pretty stacked

FIFA 21

Every month, Microsoft adds new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Typically, these roll out in two waves and now, Xbox has unveiled May’s first batch of new Game Pass games.

In terms of Perks, here’s the exclusive free content that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can get starting May 4th:

  • Apex Legends Star Wars weapon charms
  • NBA 2K21 MyTeam Bundle (includes 5,000 MyTeam points, two free packs and cover athlete Damian Lillardâ€™s Series 2 Amethyst card)
  • Spotify Premium — four months free (new members)

Finally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on May 15th:

  • Alan Wake (Console and PC)
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 (PC)
  • Dungeon of the Endless (Cloud, Console and PC)
  • Final Fantasy IX (Console and PC)
  • Hotline Miami (PC)
  • Plebby Quest: The Crusades (PC)

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.

Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for Android streaming (which Xbox currently refers to as ‘Cloud’). On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.

Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1.

Find out what came to Game Pass in April here.

Image credit: EA

Source: Xbox

