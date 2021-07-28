PREVIOUS|
Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in August 2021

Darksiders 3 leads August's batch of Games with Gold titles

Jul 28, 2021

1:52 PM EDT

Darksiders 3

Xbox has revealed the four games that will be offered at no additional cost to Xbox Live Gold subscribers in August.

It’s important to note that Xbox 360 titles offered through Games with Gold can be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The Series X/S can also play all of the Xbox One and Xbox 360 games that are made available through the program.

In Canada, an Xbox Live Gold subscription costs $11.99 for one month, $29.99/three months and $44.99/six months.

However, Xbox Live Gold is also included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is priced at $16.99/month and also offers Game Pass for Console and PC, Cloud Gaming (mobile streaming) and EA Play.

Find out what came to Xbox Games with Gold in July here.

Image credit: THQ Nordic

Source: Xbox

