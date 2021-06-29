Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in July 2021

Xbox has revealed the four games that will be offered at no additional cost to Xbox Live Gold subscribers in July.
Here are the four ‘Games with Gold’ titles:
- Planet Alpha (regularly $19.99 CAD) — Available July 1st to 31st (Xbox One)
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break (regularly $39.99) — Available July 16th to August 15th (Xbox One)
- Conker: Live & Reloaded (regularly $9.99) — Available July 1st to 15th (original Xbox)
- Midway Arcade Origins (regularly $19.99) — Available July 16th to 31st (Xbox 360)
As a reminder, all of the Xbox 360 titles offered through Games with Gold can be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S The Series X/S can also play all of the Xbox One and Xbox 360 games that are made available through the program.
In Canada, an Xbox Live Gold subscription costs $11.99 for one month, $29.99/three months and $44.99/six months.
However, Xbox Live Gold is also included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is priced at $16.99/month and also offers Game Pass for Console and PC, Cloud Gaming (mobile streaming) and EA Play.
June’s free Xbox Games with Gold titles can be found here.
Image credit: Xbox
Source: Xbox
