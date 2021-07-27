BioWare reveals data on player choices in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

BioWare Edmonton has revealed some interesting data on some of the choices that players have made in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition since the game’s May launch.
Note that some of these choices contain story spoilers for all three Mass Effect games, so you might not want to read on if you haven’t finished the Legendary Edition or completed the trilogy beforehand. A breakdown of the choices follows after this GIF:
First and foremost, BioWare says 68 percent of people went with the male Commander Shepard (voiced by Edmonton’s Mark Meer), with the remaining 32 percent opting for the female Shepard (Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador’s Jennifer Hale).
Meanwhile, 40 percent played as a Soldier, 21 percent as a Vanguard, 15 percent as an Infiltrator, 11 percent as an Adept, eight percent as a Sentinel and five percent as an Engineer.
Interestingly, 60 percent of people saved Ashley on Virmire, versus 40 percent for Kaiden. On that same mission, 94 percent of players were thankfully able to keep Wrex alive. Further, 80 percent of players were able to resolve the Geth-Quarian conflict peacefully in Mass Effect 3, which, in turn, keeps both Tali and Legion alive.
Proving that players overall have good taste, “best bro” Garrus was also the most popular squadmate in the original Mass Effect, as well as the number one party member most likely to survive Mass Effect 2‘s Suicide Mission.
Finally, BioWare says that 68 percent of players punched the infamous reporter, which isn’t exactly surprising.
You can check out the full infographic over on the official Mass Effect Twitter account.
Image credit: EA
