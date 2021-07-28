Here’s what’s coming to Hayu in August 2021

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.
For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly.
Hayu is available on Android and iOS, Apple TV, the Shaw TV platform, and desktop.
Here’s what’s new and coming to Hayu in August:
- We Got Love Teyana & Iman: season 1 (Thursdays starting August 12th)
Continuing series
- The Real Housewives of Potomac (Mondays)
- Shahs of Sunset: Season 9 (Mondays)
- Charmed to Death: Season 1 (Mondays)
- Snapped: Season 29 (Mondays)
- Below Deck: Mediterranean: Season 6 (Tuesdays)
- Watch What Happens Live: Season 18 (Tuesdays – Sundays)
- The Real Housewives of New York City: Season 13 (Wednesdays)
- Botched: Season 7A (Wednesdays)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 11 (Thursdays)
- Million Dollar Listing New York: Season 9 (Fridays)
- Top Chef: Season 18 (Fridays)
- Ancient, Suicide or Murder (Sundays)
Image credit: NBC
Comments