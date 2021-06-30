If you’ve been eagerly anticipating the release of Apple’s iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8 public betas, the moment you’ve been waiting for has arrived.
iOS 15 brings with its SharePlay, FaceTime, Focus modes and improved Maps and Weather. On the iPadOS side, you get many of iOS 15’s key features, along with the ability to move widgets off the tablet operating system’s home screen.
watchOS 8, on the other hand, includes new Watch Faces, mindfulness features, new workout modes and more.
Typically, Apple’s iOS 15/iPadOS 15/watchOS 8 public betas are pretty stable and don’t feature significant issues, but I haven’t tried out either update myself yet. As always, however, install beta OS updates at your own risk.
To download any of Apple’s public betas, you first need to sign up for the tech giant’s public beta program. This is a relatively simple process that involves signing in with your Apple ID through Safari and installing a specific Profile on your device.
Next, you navigate to ‘Settings,’ ‘General’ and ‘Software Update.’ If the public beta Profile is installed correctly, the update should be pushed to your device. The process for installing watchOS 8 is very similar. After installing the specific profile, head to the Watch iOS app and select ‘General.’ Next, tap ‘Software Update,’ and the beta update should appear.
It’s unclear when Apple plans to release a beta for macOS Monterey, but it’s likely to appear soon.
