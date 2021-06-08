PREVIOUS
These devices will get the iOS 15, iPadOS 15 or macOS Monterey updates

Jun 8, 2021

10:28 AM EDT

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro

After unveiling new updates coming to iPhones, iPads, Macs and more at WWDC 2021, Apple published preview pages detailing which older devices will get the new software. If you’re still holding onto an old iPhone, there’s good news: iOS 15 will work on every device that can run iOS 14.

iPads are also looking good with the iPadOS 15 update set to hit many older devices. However, when it comes to macOS, Monterey will mark the end for many older models of Apple’s computer line. We’ve got a full list of which device will get the new updates listed below:

iOS 15

  • iPhone 12 mini, 12, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XR, XS and XS Max
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8 and 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7 and 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6s and 6s Plus
  • iPhone SE (1st and 2nd Generation)
  • iPod touch (7th Generation)

iPadOS 15

  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (Generations 1-5)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (Generations 1-3)
  • iPad Pro 10.5-inch
  • iPad Pro 9.7-inch
  • iPad (Generations 5-8)
  • iPad mini (5th Generation)
  • iPad mini 4
  • iPad Air (3rd and 4th Generation)
  • iPad Air 2

macOS Monterey

Apple has support sites to help users identify their Mac or MacBook model. We’ve included the links to those sites next to pertinent Mac models listed below:

As Engadget points out, the device compatibility for macOS Monterey cuts many Mac models that were supported by Big Sur. For example, 2014 iMac models, 2013 MacBook Air and Pro models and 2015 MacBooks all won’t be able to update to Monterey despite supporting Big Sur.

watchOS 8

  • Apple Watch Series 3
  • Apple Watch Series 4
  • Apple Watch Series 5
  • Apple Watch SE
  • Apple Watch Series 6

Apple says watchOS 8 also requires an iPhone 6s or later running iOS 14 or later.

Comments