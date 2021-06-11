SyrupCast 239: Unpacking WWDC 2021 — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and more

This week on the SyrupCast, MobileSyrup’s Patrick O’Rourke and Brad Bennett sit down with Jon Lamont to talk about all the new operating system updates Apple revealed at WWDC 2021.
As always, the team starts with the hottest news from the week, including Google Stadia finally coming to the Chromecast with Google TV, a new mental health hotline possibly coming to Canada, the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV pre-orders launching and more.
Once the team is through the news, they start unpacking all the key moments from Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC 2021) keynote, starting with their reactions to iOS 15. This includes the new notification management features and the possibility of the new Wallet app ID features coming to Canada.
Next up is iPadOS 15, which includes a lot of the same features as iOS 15, plus new quick note-taking functionality that has Brad really excited.
To bridge the conversation between iPadOS 15 and macOS Monteray, the trio discusses the extremely cool-looking but too-good-to-be-true Universal Control feature that was shown off.
To wrap up the pod, the squad outlines new macOS Monteray features, watchOS 8 and what Apple is doing in the smart home space.
Once again, we’re back on video as well. Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel!
Comments