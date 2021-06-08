PREVIOUS
News

Apple’s App Privacy Report won’t launch with iOS 15 in the fall

App Privacy Report will come to iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8 in a later update

Jun 8, 2021

12:40 PM EDT

0 comments

Purple iPhone 12 and AirTag

One of the more interesting privacy features Apple announced at WWDC 2021 was its App Privacy Report. However, the feature won’t arrive with Apple’s other big updates in the fall.

App Privacy Report will come to iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8, but not when those big software updates arrive in the fall. Instead, Apple will launch the App Privacy Report in a later update. Although disappointing that App Privacy Report won’t be available at launch, it isn’t the first time that Apple has delayed the release of a major new privacy feature.

Back when Apple unveiled iOS 14 around this time last year, the company also detailed a ‘Tracking Transparency‘ feature. However, it didn’t arrive with iOS 14 — instead, it launched months later with iOS 14.5 update in April.

It’s not clear when Apple plans to launch the App Privacy Report, but if Tracking Transparency is any indication, it could be a long wait.

The feature will allow users to check how often an app accesses data like location, photos, camera, microphone and more. Further, the feature will detail an app’s network activity, show which domains an app contacts and how frequently it contacts them.

All this information can help users keep tabs on what an app does on their iPhone or iPad and tamp down on any apps that access and share too much data.

You can learn more about Apple’s WWDC privacy announcements here.

Image credit: Apple

Related Articles

News

Dec 29, 2020

3:12 PM EST

Apple quietly launches mentorship program for first-generation college students

News

Feb 10, 2021

11:07 AM EST

LG launches 2021 Gram laptops in Canada with new CPUs, longer battery

Resources

Jun 8, 2021

10:28 AM EDT

These devices will get the iOS 15, iPadOS 15 or macOS Monterey updates

News

Jun 8, 2021

12:07 PM EDT

Apple TV+ trailer highlights new content coming later in 2021

Comments