Apple’s App Privacy Report won’t launch with iOS 15 in the fall

One of the more interesting privacy features Apple announced at WWDC 2021 was its App Privacy Report. However, the feature won’t arrive with Apple’s other big updates in the fall.
App Privacy Report will come to iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8, but not when those big software updates arrive in the fall. Instead, Apple will launch the App Privacy Report in a later update. Although disappointing that App Privacy Report won’t be available at launch, it isn’t the first time that Apple has delayed the release of a major new privacy feature.
Back when Apple unveiled iOS 14 around this time last year, the company also detailed a ‘Tracking Transparency‘ feature. However, it didn’t arrive with iOS 14 — instead, it launched months later with iOS 14.5 update in April.
It’s not clear when Apple plans to launch the App Privacy Report, but if Tracking Transparency is any indication, it could be a long wait.
The feature will allow users to check how often an app accesses data like location, photos, camera, microphone and more. Further, the feature will detail an app’s network activity, show which domains an app contacts and how frequently it contacts them.
All this information can help users keep tabs on what an app does on their iPhone or iPad and tamp down on any apps that access and share too much data.
You can learn more about Apple’s WWDC privacy announcements here.
Image credit: Apple
