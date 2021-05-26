Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in June 2021

Xbox has revealed the four games that will be offered at no additional cost to Xbox Live Gold subscribers in June.
Here are the four free titles:
- The King’s Bird (regularly $25.99 CAD) — Available June 1st to 30th (Xbox One)
- Shadows: Awakening (regularly $38.99) — Available June 16th to July 15th (Xbox One)
- NeoGeo Battle Coliseum (regularly $9.99) — Available June 1st to 15th (Xbox 360)
- Injustice: Gods Among Us (regularly $19.99) — Available June 16th to 30th (Xbox 360)
As a reminder, all of the Xbox 360 titles offered through Games with Gold can be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The Series X/S can also play all of the Xbox One and Xbox 360 games that are made available through the program.
In Canada, an Xbox Live Gold subscription costs $11.99 for one month, $29.99/three months and $44.99/six months.
However, Xbox Live Gold is also included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is priced at $16.99/month and also offers Game Pass for Console, PC and Cloud (mobile streaming) as well as EA Play.
May’s free Xbox Games with Gold titles can be found here.
Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Source: Xbox
