PREVIOUS
Resources

Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in June 2021

Injustice: Gods Among Us leads this month's lineup

May 26, 2021

2:22 PM EDT

0 comments

Injustice Gods Among Us

Xbox has revealed the four games that will be offered at no additional cost to Xbox Live Gold subscribers in June.

Here are the four free titles:

As a reminder, all of the Xbox 360 titles offered through Games with Gold can be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The Series X/S can also play all of the Xbox One and Xbox 360 games that are made available through the program.

In Canada, an Xbox Live Gold subscription costs $11.99 for one month, $29.99/three months and $44.99/six months.

However, Xbox Live Gold is also included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is priced at $16.99/month and also offers Game Pass for Console, PC and Cloud (mobile streaming) as well as EA Play.

May’s free Xbox Games with Gold titles can be found here.

Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment 

Source: Xbox

Related Articles

News

May 26, 2021

1:09 PM EDT

First gameplay for Ubisoft Toronto’s Far Cry 6 to be unveiled on May 28

Deals

May 17, 2021

7:32 PM EDT

PlayStation, Xbox and Switch games are on sale at Best Buy

News

May 12, 2021

1:42 PM EDT

16-bit classic Zombies Ate My Neighbors is coming to modern consoles

News

May 25, 2021

7:07 PM EDT

Save 50 percent or more in Xbox’s digital ‘Super Saver’ sale

Comments