Telus donating up to $15,000 to Rainbow Railroad Canada

Telus is donating the full cost of movie rentals, up to $15,000, from the Celebrate Pride collection in its on-demand library to Rainbow Railroad Canada.
“From now until June 30, the full cost of rentals from the curated Celebrate Pride collection will be donated by Telus to support Rainbow Railroad, a community-led not-for-profit organization supporting LGBTQ+ people around the world to find safety from persecution,” the carrier notes.
Telus Optik and Pik TV customers can watch titles from the collection of 39 films including Ammonite, Boy Erased, Milk and Moonlight. Rentals cost between $5 and $7.
“At Telus, we believe that embracing and celebrating the diversity of every team member’s unique talents, experiences, and perspectives leads the way to innovation,” said Zainul Mawji, the executive vice-president of Home Solutions at Telus.
Customers can also access a selection of free titles from Telus Originals, Storyhive, and YouTube playlists available on the Community Connections channel, channel 345.
Source: Telus
