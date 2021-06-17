With over 13 wireless carriers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.
It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
On going deals:
- Receive complimentary Galaxy Buds Pro or Galaxy Buds Live with the purchase of select Samsung phones
- $50 Promo plan with 10GB data OR $55 Promo plan with 15GB data (QC). For new activations only.
- 100MB bonus data on $25 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data on $25+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance top-up
- Get one year of Apple TV+ when you buy an iPhone.
- Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
- Update : 6 months of Crave subscription included for new phone activation or upgrade with Bell SmartPay on Unlimited 30 – Canada/U.S, Unlimited 50, Connect Everything 20, Connect Everything 50 plans (all regions)
- Save $40 on the intelliARMOR UV Shield+ portable sanitize
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Online Only: $100 bill credit with any smartphone purchase on an eligible 2-year plan for new activations or upgrades or BYO ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10-$15/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $15 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan or Unlimited Data Plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase or min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- Promo on Unlimited 30 for $80 with new activations and upgrades only; the Canada-US version is $100/mo. (main regions)
Notable price changes:
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy A11 32 GB
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256 GB now available with various plans
- Various plans: Increase pricing on Apple iPhone 12 128 GB
- Various plans: Increase pricing on Apple iPhone 12 256 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on LG Velvet 128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Google Pixel 5 128 GB
On going deals:
- Fido Contest : You could win 1 of 25 TCL 20 Pro 5G device with Fido XTRA
- Get Extra $5 Credit Per Mont on ZTE Grand X View 4 and ZTE Grand X View 3 Tablet
- Get up to 4 months of YouTube Premium with a Samsung Galaxy device
- Fido Contest : Enter daily for a chance to win 1 YEAR of FREE Fido service
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- Save $145 via $100 bill credit + $45 waived connection fee with select phones activation online on $45+ Data, Talk & Text plans with the Fido Payment Program
- $50 referral credit each when referring a friend after they activate (normally $25)
- $300 Bill Credit on LG Velvet 5G with Fido Payment Program on select plans (was $200)
Notable price changes:
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone Xr 64 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone Xr 128 GB
On going deals:
- For a limited time, get a $100 welcome credit
- Get discount on QUB musicque with all the plans
- Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- Club illico mobile included on All-Inclusive Mobile plans
- Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with Basic 4GB or 10 GB Mobile BYOD plan
- Get 100 GB bonus per year in Canada with All inculuse plans
Notable price changes:
- LG K61 128 GB now available with various plans
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on LG Velvet 128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Google Pixel 4a 128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Google Pixel 5 128 GB
New deals:
- Get 3GB bonus data on $45+ plans (except for $65 plan, for QC only)
- Get 3GB bonus data on $50+ plans (except for $80 plan) , or on on $50, $55, $60 and $70 plans (For SK/MB only)
- Get Samsung Galaxy Buds Live with Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G ,Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S21 5G,Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- $50 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan. You can save up to $300 each year
On going deals:
- Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time
- Shop online and save the $45 connection fee
- Up to $100 bill credit on Tab plans
- $200 VISA gift card on LG Velvet 5G when you purchase online on the Tab
- Save $145 via $100 bill credit + $45 waived connection fee with new phone activation online with the Tab
- $50 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan
- Bonus 500 MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on the $30+ talk, text & data prepaid plans – both Canada-wide and Province-wide calling plans (all regions)
Notable price changes:
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 256 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 64 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 mini 256 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 mini 64 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 mini 128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on LG Velvet 128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Google Pixel 5 128 GB
New deals:
- Promo on Infinite Plan 50GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $125/mo. (main regions)
- Activate or upgrade to an $90/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet like the ZTE Grand X View 4 or the Huawei T5
- Order selected Samsung Galaxy devices and receive a pair of FREE Samsung Galaxy Buds.
- Limited time offer Individual with unlimited messaging and Canada-wide calling data plan + 4GB at $40 and +10GB at $50 (QC Only)
- $15 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
On going deals:
- Get 2 lines for $60/mo per line for 30 GB of data max speed
- Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program
- Promo on Talk text Unlimited Canada Wide minutes for $25 (was $35)
- 6 months of Apple Music on the Rogers Infinite 25 and above Plans
- Promo on Infinite Plan 25GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $75/mo. (MB/SK/QC)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 35GB+ 6 months of Apple music for $90 (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 15GB for $65 (was 80) (MB/SK/QC)
- For a limited time, save 20% on select Apple AirPods and selected Apple watch
- Promo on Infinite Plan 30GB (15GB + 15GB Data Bonus) for $80 (main regions)
- One year FREE of Apple TV+ when buying an Apple iPhone from the 11 series, 12 series and iPhone SE
- 3 months FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones and all Apple iPhones
- $100 bill credit ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit) on any new phone purchase with financing on a Rogers Infinite plan
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
Notable price changes:
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 5g 128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Huawei P40 128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 64 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 mini 128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 mini 64 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 mini 256 GB
- Various plans: Increase pricing on Apple iPhone Xr 64 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on LG Velvet 128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Google Pixel 4a 128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Google Pixel 5 128 GB
New deals:
- Save up to $1,530 on Samsung devices with Bring-It-Back
- Promo get 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-Up on Nationwide Talk&Text plan 30.
- $50 Non-share 10GB Promo plan (QC)
- Promo get 2.5GB bonus data on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45.
- Promo on Peace of Mind Connect Plus get an additional 5GB for a total of 25GB for just $75; the Can-US version is $95 (MB/SK/QC)
- Get 500MB bonus data on prepaid Nationwide Talk & Text 30
- Get more Gigs: 30 GO on Peace of Mind Connect Plus $80 ; the Can-US version is $100 (main regions)
On going deals:
- Save up to $955 with a Certified Pre‑owned phone
- $100 bill credit on online Mobility orders ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit). Available on smartphone and BYOD orders only.
- Get bonus Galaxy Buds Pro or Galaxy Buds+ with select Samsung phones
- Save up to to $955 with a Certified Pre‑owned phone purchase.
- Save up to $855 on iPhone with Bring-it-Back
- Use the promo code SMSPECIAL to save $5 per month on every additional line
- Promo plan : $65 Simple Share 8GB (QC)
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness free when you buy Apple Watch
- Promo on Peace of Mind with 30GB for $80/mo; the Can-US version is $100/mo. (main regions)
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- $10 to $15/mo. off on Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $7.50 – $15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- Up to $990 trade-in credit with select smartphone purchase
- Update : $75 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (all regions)
On going deals:
- $20 Helping Other every 30 days by earning points in the Community
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus (all regions)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- FREE SIM card when buying Certified Pre-Owned phones
- $1 off every 30 days for every friend you referred as long as they stay active and a one time $10 credit for your friend
New deals:
- 250MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk & Text Plan
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans and the data plan
New deals:
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $30+ Prepaid plans OR 250MB on the $25 Prepaid Plan with AutoPay option (for Canada-wide)
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28 Prepaid plan with PPU OR 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option
- Get 6GB (1GB + Bonus 5GB) on $45+ plans with a new activations and hardware upgrades only (All regions)
On going deals:
- Get a $100 Uber Eats voucher with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G & Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
- Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
- 2 months FREE of YouTube Premium with the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, A32 5G, S20 Fe 5G, A11, Note 20 Ultra 5G, Note 20 5G
- 4 months FREE of YouTube Premium with the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G and S21 ultra 5G
- $200 bill credit on LG Velvet 5G when you purchase online with Sweetpay
- $145 Savings ($45 waived connection fee + $100 bill credit) on new smartphone activations online on $45+ plans with Sweet Pay (all regions)
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $30+ Prepaid plans OR 250MB on the $25 Prepaid Plan with AutoPay option (for Province-wide plan)
New deals:
- 2GB bonus data on the 2GB prepaid plan and $10 Off during12 Months
On going deals:
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans : get 7GB bonus data on the $50/$60//70 plans
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans : get 9GB $65 plans
- Get $5/mo. on BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans
- Get up to 15GB of Bonus Data when you sign up on select plans.
- Get 3GB bonus data on the $40 Freedom plan
- Extra 9GB Bonus on Promo Freedom 6GB plan (Available only with Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max new activation or phone upgrade. Stackable with other bonus data offers.)
- Get Free Samsung Wallet Cover Case and PureGear Screen Protector with the Galaxy A50 Lightly Loved Device
- Get Free Gear4 D3O Clear Crystal Palace Case and PureGear Screen Protector with The Galaxy A70 Lightly Loved Device
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans : Get 5 GB on $85/$115 Canada/US plans
- Get 2GB bonus data on the $35 Freedom plan
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans : get 15GB on $75 and $85 plans
- Get 1 month of Visual Voicemail for Free
- Save the $10 connection fee when you order and activate a Prepaid SIM Card online
- Save up to $15/mo. for 24 months for each new line added (limited time offer)
- $130 savings with new phone activations or upgrades online on $45+/mo. MyTab plans ($100 bill credits + waived $30 connection fee)
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except iPhone 12 series)
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- Prepaid Freedom Talk + Text – 12 Month plan for $99/year
- $10/mo. off $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
Notable price changes:
- ZTE Cymbal 2 4 GB now available with various plans
- Alcatel 1 8 GB now available with various plans
- Samsung Galaxy A70 128 GB now available with various plans
- Samsung Galaxy A71 128 GB now available with various plans
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 512 GB now available with various plans
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 256 GB now available with various plans
- Huawei P40 Pro 256 GB now available with various plans
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro 128 GB now available with various plans
- Huawei P20 128 GB now available with various plans
- Huawei P20 Pro 128 GB now available with various plans
- LG K61 128 GB now available with various plans
- LG G8X ThinQ 128 GB now available with various plans
- LG K31 32 GB now available with various plans
- Samsung Galaxy A8 32 GB now available with various plans
- Sonim Xp3 8 GB now available with various plans
- ZTE Z557 8 GB now available with various plans
New deals:
- Save up to 50% on a nearly new device with a 2-year voice and data plan
- $400 Bonus credit on Samsung Galaxy S21 series with you trade-in your device (min. $1 value). Offer ends June 30, 2021.
On going deals:
- Sign up for a noSTRINGS Talk, Text & Data plan or Complete 95 Unlimited plan and save $10/mo. for the first 6 month
- Sasktel waiving all data overages until June 30, 2021
- For a limited time, get a select Nearly New device with a 2-year voice and data plan and save 50%
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness when you buy Apple Watch
- Get a $15/mo. credit for 12 months when you subscribe to a 15 GB or higher voice & data plan
- $20/mo off for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel or buy a phone full retail price and sign up to a voice and data plan
- $20 noSTRINGS Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- In-store only: Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line (not added on WO)
Notable price changes:
New deals:
- Get your hands on a phone for $12/month with paybright. Depend on the model and your eligibility.
On going deals:
- Save up to $480 on mobile phones. Until June 30 inclusively.
- $50 credit offer each when referring someone
- Various phone discounts on select smartphones with Full Retail Price
Notable price changes:
- Various plans: Droped pricing on Samsung Galaxy A11 32 GB
- Various plans: Increase pricing on Samsung Galaxy S21 5g 128 GB
- Various plans: Increase pricing on Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5g 128 GB
- Various plans: Increase pricing on Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5g 256 GB
- Various plans: Increase pricing on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5g 128 GB
- Various plans: Increase pricing on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5g 512 GB
- Various plans: Increase pricing on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5g 256 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy A52 5g 128 GB
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64 GB now available with various plans
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 64 GB now available with various plans
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 256 GB now available with various plans
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Motorola One 5g Ace 128 GB
Ongoing:
- Get the Motorola one 5G ace and you could receive free Moto Buds Charge true wireless headphones
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones
Ongoing deals:
- Get 7GB bonus data on the $45 / 50$ Freedom plan
- Get 9GB bonus data on $55 Freedom plans
- Update : $25 off on MaxWest Nitro 5P with $50 or $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
On going deals:
- Additional 50 Canada-wide minutes on $10 plan, 100MB Bonus Data on $15 plan
- 2GB Bonus data per month for 6 months on the $25+ plans (and an additional 1 GB of data with Auto-Allowance2)
- 20,000 PC Optimum points with new PC Mobile SIM card activation
On going deals:
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans ($22+ plans for QC) or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
