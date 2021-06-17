Eastlink to run special day of programming to honour National Indigenous Peoples Day

Eastlink will be launching a special day of programming to honour National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21st.
The carrier notes that the special day of programming, which was produced by and for Indigenous Peoples, will showcase Indigenous heritage, culture and language from across the country.
“We hope our viewers will be inspired by the beauty and resiliency of Canada’s Indigenous peoples and communities while taking the opportunity to learn more about this intrinsic part of our Canadian culture and history,” said Eastlink CEO Deborah Shaffner in a statement.
Eastlink notes that the programming will begin with a moment of recognition in honour of Canada’s residential school children.
“Tune in Monday, June 21 on Eastlink Channel 10 and 610 to watch Gord Downie’s poetic and profound songs in the “Secret Path” performed by The Halifax Regional Arts Orchestra,” Eastlink outlines.
Featured guests include Allan Sylliboy, Emma Stevens, Neon Dream, the Thundermakers and more.
Source: Eastlink
