Humble offers ‘Out in The World’ Bundle that includes Kingdom Come, Ghost Recon Wildlands and Borderlands

You can select what charity you want your money to go to

Jun 17, 2021

7:03 PM EDT

Borderlands 3

Humble Bundle is offering an ‘Out in The Open World’ bundle with the likes of Borderlands, Hurtworld, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon and more included.

The bundle features the following titles:

The bundle can be divided into three separate bundles with different pricing.

  • The first bundle is a one-item bundle and includes AER Memories of Old. It costs $1.20.
  • The second bundle is a four-item bundle and includes Hurtworld, Supraland, Yooka-Laylee and AER Memories of Old. The four-item bundle costs $14.20.
  • The last one is a seven-item bundle and includes Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Borderlands Game of The Year Enhanced, Hurtworld, Supraland, Yooka-Laylee and AER Memories of Old. The seven-item bundle costs $14.50.

Additionally, the amount you pay for the bundles goes to three different destinations: the published of the title, a charity of your choice and Humble.

  • For the first $1.20 bundle, $0.78 goes to the publisher, $0.06 goes to  charity and $0.36 goes to Humble.
  • For the second $14.20 bundle, $9.23 goes to the publishers, $0.71 goes to charity and $4.26 goes to Humble.
  • The final bundle costs $14.50 out of which $9.43 goes to the publishers, $0.72 goes to charity  and $4.35 goes to Humble.

Humble offers a list of charities you can donate to, including American Red Cross, Child’s Play, GamesAid, It Gets Better Project, Wikimedia Foundation and Charity: Water.

At the time of publication of this story, Humble has sold 18,813 of these bundles and has raised over $36,500. The Out in The Open World bundle offer stands good until Friday, June 25th.

Click here to learn more about the bundle’s offering or to purchase it.

Source: Humble

