News

7-Eleven launches delivery app in Canada, because why not

"easier than ever to curb those Slurpee® drink cravings"

Jun 17, 2021

9:01 PM EDT

If you feel the need to order food or random snacks from 7-Eleven, you can now do it with yet another 7-Eleven app. At this point, I should mention that you can already order 7-Eleven from Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

If at this point you’re asking yourself, “why is 7-Eleven going this hard?” Then you’re in the same mindset as me.

My first guess was that people are ordering from 7-Eleven more than I expect and the company is hoping to leverage those people into using the new ‘7NOW Delivery’ app to avoid paying a cut of the profits to the food delivery companies. However, once I actually ordered something, the order was then contracted out to DoorDash.

 I will say the 7NOW app, is surprisingly robust and runs pretty quickly on my iPhone 12 Pro.

At the end of the day, when my order got here, the driver had to call me since the app didn’t really track him and let me know when he arrived.

Overall, the service works and if you order a lot of 7-Eleven from UberEats, you might as well use the app and get better deals and promotions, but in terms of functionality, it works pretty much the same as Uber Eats, but with worse driver tracking.

Source: 7-Eleven

