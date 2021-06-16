PREVIOUS|
Business

New phone number area code launching in southern Ontario

The introduction of the new code is the result of a CRTC decision

Jun 16, 2021

9:10 AM EDT

A new phone number area code will be introduced gradually in southern Ontario starting on October 16th, 2021.

The new area code, 742, will be introduced in regions currently served by the area codes 289, 365 and 905. The introduction of the new code is the result of a decision by the Canadian Radio-television Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

The new area code is intended to meet the growing demand for new phone numbers. After October 16th, consumers and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code.

However, numbers with the new area code will only be assigned to customers once there is no longer a sufficient supply of numbers with the existing area codes.

“The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers without affecting the existing numbers,” said Kelly T. Walsh, the program manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator, in a statement.

It’s worth noting that the introduction of a new area code doesn’t affect the geographic boundaries for local calling areas or the way long-distance calls are dialled.

Source: Telecommunications Alliance

