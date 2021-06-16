Best Buy has gaming monitors in all price ranges on sale

Best Buy currently has a bunch of gaming monitors for sale.
Check out the most notable monitor deals below:
60Hz
- Samsung 28-inch 4K Ultra HD 60Hz 4ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor: Now $249.99, was $399.99
- Samsung 27-inch 1080p HD 60Hz 4ms Curved LED Monitor: Now $199.99, was $249.99
- LG 27-inch 4K UHD 60Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor: Now $349.99, was $499.99
- Samsung 27-inch 1080p HD 60Hz 4ms Curved LED Monitor: Now $179.99, was $218.99
- LG 32-inch 4k UHD 60 Hz 5ms GTG Curved IPS Dynamic Action Sync & AMD FreeSync LED Gaming Monitor: Now $706.97, was $776.97
- Dell 24-inch 60Hz 2ms LED Gaming Monitor: Now $178.97, was $218.97
Find all 60Hz gaming monitors on sale here.
75Hz
- ASUS 24-inch FHD 75Hz 1ms GTG TN LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor: Now $169.99, was $199.99
- Acer 27-inch 1080p HD 75Hz 1ms GTG TN LED Gaming Monitor: Now $199.99, was $279.99
- ASUS 23.8-inch FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor: Now $149.99, was $199.99
- Samsung 27-inch FHD 75Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor: Now $224.98, was $299.98
- Dell 27-inch FHD 75Hz 8ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor: Now $249.99, was $299.99
- LG 22-inch FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor: Now $147.99, was $184.99
Find all 75Hz gaming monitors on sale here.
120Hz
- Samsung 49-inch DQHD 120Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor: Now $1,299.99, was $1,401.99
- Samsung 49-inch 1440p WQHD 120Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (open box): Now $1,119.99, was $1,299.99
- ASUS ROG Strix 43″ 4K UHD 120Hz 4ms GTG VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor: $1,459.99
- Alienware 34-inch WQHD Curved Monitor (refurbished): Now $949, was $1,700
144Hz
- Samsung Odyssey 27-inch WQHD 144Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor: Now $339.99, was $449.99
- LG UltraGear 24-inch FHD 144Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor: Now $259.99, was $329.99
- Acer Predator 24.5-inch FHD 144Hz 2ms GTG IPS LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor: Now $349.99, was $399.99
- BenQ 27-inch FHD 144Hz 1ms MPRT IPS LCD FreeSync Gaming Monitor: Now $339.99, was $399.99
- Samsung Odyssey G35 27-inch FHD 144Hz 1ms GTG VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor: Now $269.99, was $329.99
- BenQ 27-inch 1440p WQHD 144Hz 5ms GTG IPS LCD FreeSync Gaming Monitor: Now $499.99, was $599.99
Find all 144Hz gaming monitors here.
165Hz
- AOC 27-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor: Now $279.99, was $329.99
- Dell 27-inch 1440p WQHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor: Now $599.99, was $799.99
- HP Omen 27-inch 1440p WQHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED G-SYNC Gaming Monitor: Now $699.99, was $799.99
- Samsung Odyssey G5 34-inch WQHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor: Now $599.99, was $699.99
- MSI Optix 27-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms Curved VA LED Gaming Monitor: Now $299.99, was $319.99
- AOC 32-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor: Now $319.99, was $349.99
Find all 165Hz gaming monitors here.
240Hz
- Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch DQHD 240Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor: Now $1,799.99, was $1,999.99
- Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch WQHD 240Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor: Now $799.99, was $899.99
- Acer 27-inch FHD 240Hz 5ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor: Now $369.99, was $469.99
- Samsung Odyssey G7 27-inch WQHD 240Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor: Now $699.98, was $799.98
- Acer 27-inch FHD 240Hz 5ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (open box): Now $332.99, was $422.99
Find all 240Hz gaming monitors here.
Some of the monitors mentioned above are on sale till June 17th and some till June 18th, so if you’re going to sit on the idea of buying a new monitor, make sure you check when the sale ends on the top right corner of the page, under the price tag.
