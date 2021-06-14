Microsoft reveals Windows 10 will ‘retire’ in 2025

A Microsoft support document has revealed that the company will end support for Windows 10 in 2025.
The document has a listing for “Windows 10 Home and Pro” with a start date of July 29th, 2015 and a retirement date of October 14th, 2025.
Join us June 24th at 11 am ET for the #MicrosoftEvent to see what’s next. https://t.co/kSQYIDZSyi pic.twitter.com/Emb5GPHOf0
— Windows (@Windows) June 2, 2021
Additionally, Microsoft has a big event planned for June 24th where we will learn about “what’s next for Windows,” implying that a new version — potentially Windows 11 — is in the works. Nothing is certain, but given the timeline of the Windows 10 retirement and the June 24th event, it’s quite probable that the news will be about Microsoft’s new OS.
On the other hand, Microsoft has previously indicated that Windows 10 is the “last version of Windows” and will be treated as a service going forward. Therefore, the June 24th event might just introduce a new iteration of the operating system instead of a revamped Windows 11.
The other big rumour about upcoming Windows changes revolves around the Windows Store. Rumours suggest we’ll see a new, refreshed Store app in the future that enables more developer-friendly options like the ability to use their own payment systems instead of Microsoft’s.
For the latest on Microsoft’s big Windows announcement, stay tuned to MobileSyrup on June 24th.
Source: Thurrott
