WatchOS 8 adds new health features and more

At WWDC 2021, Apple took some time to outline several subtle updates to the Apple Watch with watchOS 8, the tech giant’s smartwatch operating system.
Mindfulness app
Apple is renaming its Breath app to be called the Mindfulness app. Now, the breath animation is a little better on your wrist, making it easier to take view and take deep breaths. Plus, there’s a new section that challenges you to relax more during the day.
New workout features
In the Workouts app, Apple is adding tracking data for pilates and Tai-chi, making the workout program a little more inclusive. In Apple Fitness+, the company is adding new music options and workouts from a new trainer named Janet Jenkins.
Photos app and Portrait watch face
In watchOS 8, a new watch face can use portrait mode data and is able to tuck the time behind your subject. This looks really cool, and when you twist the digital crown, it zooms in on the subject to make it pop. The photos app on the Apple Watch has also been redesigned to make it easier to browse and share pictures right from your watch.
GIFs and new ways to send messages
Since sending messages on Apple Watch isn’t the easiest, the company has added the ability to reply to messages with GIFs.
There are some other features that should make messaging from your watch a little easier.
More to come…
Comments