Eight months later, Stadia is finally coming to ‘Chromecast with Google TV’

Eight months after the release of the Chromecast with Google TV, the sreaming device is finally getting support for Stadia on June 23rd.
Beyond finally coming to the new Chromecast, Google says it will bring its game streaming service to the recent Nvidia Shield devices and several other Android TV boxes.
Android TV Google TV
🤝
Stadia
The games you love, now on even more screens you own.
Stadia's coming to Chromecast with Google TV, plus compatible Android TV devices, landing on June 23. Details: https://t.co/X6mEvsEGvd pic.twitter.com/Qu8QzDgc95
— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) June 7, 2021
The full list of devices that support Stadia is as follows:
- Hisense Android Smart TVs (U7G, U8G, U9G)
- Nvidia Shield TV
- Nvidia Shield TV Pro
- Onn FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming Device
- Philips 8215, 8505, and OLED 935/805 Series Android TVs
- Xiaomi MIBOX3 and MIBOX4
If you own an Android TV that’s not on this list, you can opt into an experimental version of Stadia. You should be able to search for and find the Stadia app from the Play Store on your TV.
Google says it will update Stadia’s compatibility help page soon, so stay tuned for more information on Bluetooth controller support and other features.
Source: Stadia
