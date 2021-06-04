Rumoured Beats Studio Buds appear in Canadian Radio Equipment listing

We’ve reported rumours regarding Beats Studio Buds several times over the last few weeks, including basketball star LeBron James wearing them in a series of photos posted to his Instagram account.
Now, MobileSyrup can confirm that a listing for the wireless earbuds has appeared in the Canadian Radio Equipment database. The ‘Beats Studio Buds’ are listed under the codes ‘A2512’ and ‘A2513,’ likely indicating the still unannounced buds will be available in two colours — though we’ve only seen black in leaks so far.
Under ‘Type of Radio Equipment,’ the Studio Buds are described as a ‘Wireless Headset’ and a ‘Bluetooth’ device. The listings were filed on May 19th and May 27th, respectively.
Renders of the upcoming buds and their case were also uncovered in a recent iOS and tvOS beta build. While Apple’s Beats brand has released wireless earbuds before with the Powerbeats Pro, the Beats Studio Buds would be the company’s first in-ear style earbuds without a wrap-around earpiece. It’s unknown what will separate the Buds Studio from Apple’s AirPods beyond their design.
It’s unclear when the Beats studio earbuds will release; however, the listing indicates that they’ll appear sooner than later.
Image credit: Canadian Radio Equipment Database, Steve Moser
