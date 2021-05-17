Apple reportedly working on fully wireless ‘Beats Studio Earbuds’

A new batch of leaked renders suggests Apple is on the verge of releasing a new set of fully wireless earbuds called the ‘Beats Studio Earbuds.’
The renders were found in the code of the latest iOS and tvOS beta builds. They display a pair of tiny buds that come in white, red and black colour schemes. The leaked Buds’ included charging case also looks reminiscent of the AirPods Pro case.
While Beats has released a few fully wireless over-ear headphones in the past, its earbuds have been connected by a behind-the-neck wire for the most part. The only truly wireless option are the fitness-focuased PowerBeats Pro Wireless.
It’s unclear when the Beats Studio Earbuds are going to be released, but since the renders were found in an iOS beta build, we can possibly expect them to come out sooner rather than later. The buds will also, hopefully, cost a bit less than AirPods given Apple has used the Beats brand as its more entry-level audio option in the past.
Source: Steve Moser Via: MacRumorsÂ
