Koodo offering $200 gift card, TWS earbuds and more with select devices

The promotion is only available to customers buying their device online on one of the offered tabs: Tab Basic, Tab Mid and Tab Plus

Jun 4, 2021

12:02 PM EDT

If you’re looking for a decent deal on a new smartphone, Telus flanker brand Koodo is offering $100 and $200 Visa gift cards along with up to $100 bill credit with the purchase of several devices.

Additionally, the special promotion also offers JBL’s Truly Wireless Tune 125 and Samsung Galaxy Buds+ with the purchase of select devices.

The promotion is only available to customers buying their device online on one of the offered tabs: Tab Basic, Tab Mid and Tab Plus.

Check out the promotion below:

A full list of devices with attached offers can be found here.

Source: Koodo

