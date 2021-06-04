Koodo offering $200 gift card, TWS earbuds and more with select devices

If you’re looking for a decent deal on a new smartphone, Telus flanker brand Koodo is offering $100 and $200 Visa gift cards along with up to $100 bill credit with the purchase of several devices.
Additionally, the special promotion also offers JBL’s Truly Wireless Tune 125 and Samsung Galaxy Buds+ with the purchase of select devices.
The promotion is only available to customers buying their device online on one of the offered tabs: Tab Basic, Tab Mid and Tab Plus.
Check out the promotion below:
-
- LG Velvet 5G: $200 Visa gift card + $100 in bill credit, $10 off/month for 10 months
- Motorola One 5G Ace: JBL Tune 125 TWS + $100 in bill credit, $10 off/month for 10 months
- iPhone 12 Mini: $100 in bill credit, $10 off/month for 10 months
- Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: Samsung Galaxy Buds+ and $100 in bill credit, $10 off/month for 10 months
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: $100 in bill credit, $10 off/month for 10 months
- LG K41s: $100 Visa gift card + $100 in bill credit, $10 off/month for 10 month
- Motorola g fast: JBL Tube 125 TWS + $100 in bill credit, $10 off/month for 10 months
- LG K61: $200 Visa gift card + $100 in bill credit, $10 off/month for 10 months
- iPhone 12: $100 in bill credit, $10 off/month for 10 months
- TCL 10L: JBL Tune 125 TWS + $100 in bill credit, $10 off/month for 10 months
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: $100 in bill credit, $10 off/month for 10 months
- TCL 20S: JBL Tune 125 TWS + $100 in bill credit, $10 off/month for 10 months
- HUAWEI P40: JBL Tune 125 TWS + $100 in bill credit, $10 off/month for 10 month
- Motorola G Power: JBL Tune 125 TWS + $100 in bill credit, $10 off/month for 10 months
- TCL 20 Pro 5G: JBL Tune 125 TWS + $100 in bill credit, $10 off/month for 10 months
A full list of devices with attached offers can be found here.
Source: Koodo
Comments