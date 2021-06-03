Satechi’s iPad Pro hub turns Apple’s high-end tablet into a pretend desktop

If you’ve ever looked at your iPad Pro and really wanted it to transform into a tiny version of the iMac, then Satechi’s new iPad Pro stand and USB-C hub might be the product of your dreams.
The stand/USB-C hub is designed for the 11-inch/12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) and the iPad Air (2021). The hub itself features a USB-A port, a USB-C Power Delivery (PD) port with 60W charging power, a headphone jack, an SD/microSD card slot and an HDMI port capable of outputting video at 4K 60Hz. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the stand supports Thunderbolt, which is unfortunate given Apple added the technology to the 2021 iPad Pro.
Satechi says that you can also use the hub with other computers, tablets and smartphones that feature a USB-C hub, but at least visually, it seems to aim to complement the iPad Pro’s design. That said, your device needs a USB-C port that includes power delivery to support “full compatibility” with the hub. The hub also folds down to make it more compact.
I’m not entirely sure why someone would want to mount their iPad Pro like this unless they planned to use it as their main computer, which I found was surprisingly very possible with the iPad Pro 2021 line. If that’s something you have interest in, Satechi’s $99 ‘Aluminum Stand and Hub for the iPad Pro’ $99 (about $119 CAD). Satechi is currently offering 20 percent off the stand until June 6th if you use the code ‘IPADPRO.’
