Steam is running a sale on EA’s Battlefield series right now with games like Battlefield V, Hardline and Bad Company 2 offered at up to 75 percent off.
Check the games included in the sale below:
- Battlefield 1 Revolution: Now $13.74, was $54.99
Battlefield V Definitive Edition: Now $21.44, was $64.99
Battlefield 3 Premium Edition: Now $13.74, was $54.99
Battlefield 4 Premium Edition: Now $13.74, was $54.99
Battlefield Bad Company 2: Now $6.74, was $26.99
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition: Now $13.74, was $54.99
Battlefield Bad Company 2 Vietnam: Now $6.59, was $19.99
Check out the promotion here.
The special Battlefield promotion is set to end on June 14th.
Image credit: EA
