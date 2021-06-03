PREVIOUS
Steam’s Battlefield promotion offers up to 75 percent off various titles

The sale ends on June 14th

Jun 3, 2021

8:05 PM EDT

Steam is running a sale on EA’s Battlefield series right now with games like Battlefield V, Hardline and Bad Company 2 offered at up to 75 percent off.

Check the games included in the sale below:

Check out the promotion here.

The special Battlefield promotion is set to end on June 14th.

Image credit: EA

