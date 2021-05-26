Government invests $6 million to bring high-speed internet to central and eastern Ontario

The federal government is investing over $6 million to bring high-speed internet to 2,374 homes in central and eastern Ontario.
Bell will receive $2.6 million, Cogeco Connexion will receive $2.8 million and Lakeland Networks will receive $707,055. The funding is being provided under the Universal Broadband Fund.
The funding will bring connectivity to rural residents in 15 communities in the regions of Clarington, Lake of Bays Township, Leeds and Grenville, Merrickville-Wolford, Northumberland County, Spencerville, Newtonville, Newcastle, West Guilford, Baysville, the Municipality of Dysart et al, and Wasauksing First Nation.
Rural Economic Development Minister Maryam Monsef stated that the investment “will mean improved health and safety as well as more jobs and economic development for our region.”
“This is essential for the single mom working from home while helping her kids with online learning, for the entrepreneur moving her business online and for the farming family innovating and ensuring our food security.”
The federal government launched the Universal Broadband Fund in November 2020 and included the Rapid Response Stream, which includes $150 million immediately available in funding for projects that can be completed by November 15th, 2021.
Last month, the government allocated another $1 billion under Budget 2021 for the now $2.75 billion Universal Broadband Fund.
Image credit: @maryammonsefmp
