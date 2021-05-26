Rogers’ Pro-On-The-Go promotion delivers some sweet deals

Rogers is currently running a ‘Pro-On-The-Go’ promotion where your brand-new phone can be delivered same-day with contactless delivery and remote set-up support from Rogers agents.
Customers can choose a time or date that works best for them, and then a Rogers Pro will deliver the device and help the customer set it up, transfer apps and sync their contacts. This process can be done over the phone, through video chat, or even six feet apart on the customers’ front porch.
Apart from the convenient delivery and remote setup offered, the promotion also has some sweet deals on new devices.
Check them out below:
- iPhone 12 with Upfront Edge for $16/month for 24 months
- Samsung Galaxy S21 with Upfront Edge for $9.41/month for 24 months
- iPhone 12 Pro with Upfront Edge for $37/month for 24 months
- iPhone 12 Pro Max with Upfront Edge for $40/month for 24 months
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for $17.92/month for 24 months
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra for $34.17/month for 24 months
To view all of the phones under Rogers’ Pro-On-The-Go promotion, click here.
It’s worth noting that Pro On-the-Go is currently available for people in the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, select parts of southwestern Ontario, Calgary, Edmonton, and Greater Vancouver. To check if the service is available in your locality, select a phone on Rogers’ website or from the ones mentioned above, click on the Rogers Pro-On-The-Go banner and type in your postal code.
Source: Rogers
Comments