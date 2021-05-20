PREVIOUS|
MagSafe compatible PopSockets are available now

There are three differant options that work with the iPhone 12

May 20, 2021

6:47 PM EDT

If you’ve got a new iPhone 12Â  model with a MagSafe connector on the back, you can now use it with various new PopSocket products.

The coolest of all these is a new MagSafe wallet with a PopSocket on the back that will give you some more grip on your phone and provide space to hold a few cards. Following that is a new PopGrip which functions as a traditional PopGrip, but uses magnets to attach to your phone instead of an adhesive.

The wallet version rings in at $40 USD (roughly $48 CAD), and the magnet-based PopGrip is $30 USD (roughly $36 CAD).

The last new product is a PopGrip that uses clamps to attach to the side of your phone. It costs $15 USD (roughly $18 CAD).

Overall these seem like pretty cool accessories, but I’m skeptical that they’ll be as solidly attached to your phone as a regular PopSocket product that uses 3M adhesives.

Source: PopSocket

