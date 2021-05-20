Google to bring Matter support to Nest and Android for easier setup

Google detailed how it plans to support Matter — formerly Project Connected Home over IP (CHIP) — in both Nest smart home products and Android devices.
According to The Verge, Google plans to update all of its Nest displays and speakers with Matter support. The update allows them to control Matter devices, which means that once the update arrives, you should be able to use Google Assistant to control any Matter-equipped device, regardless if it was previously part of Google’s smart home platform before.
Moreover, Google says its newer smart home products with Thread — another wireless connectivity platform for smart home devices — will serve as Matter connection hubs. That includes the Nest Wi-Fi, Nest Hub Max and second-gen Nest Hub. That should make it easier to set up Matter smart home products.
Finally, Google says it will update the Nest Thermostat (no, not the high-end Learning Thermostat, the new, lower-cost Nest Thermostat) with Matter support. Theoretically, it should enable users to control their Nest with other platforms that support Matter, like Siri or Alexa, but that depends on updates from Apple and Amazon. Hopefully, Google also updates the Nest Learning Thermostat with Matter in the future.
On that Android side of things, Google plans to add built-in support for Matter, which will make it easy for Android users to set up and control Matter-enabled smart gadgets with Android apps. It could also enable easy set-up through Google Assistant or the Home app.
The Verge also points out that Matter support on Android should mean Thread-enabled smart devices, like Nanoleaf’s Essentials Bulb, to work with Android devices naturally.
Speaking of Nanoleaf, the Toronto-based company will be a leading partner in Google’s Matter expansion. During Google’s Smart Home keynote, the company’s senior director of product management, Michele Turner, used Nanoleaf’s Essentials Bulb to showcase how Google will enable seamless set-up features for Matter devices.
Although keeping tracking of
Project CHIP Matter, Thread and other smart home connection platforms may be difficult right now, hopefully when the dust settles customers won’t need to care anymore. Ultimately, the goal is for all these things to just work together. Time will tell if it does — and if it does, it should make managing smart home devices significantly easier.
Source: The Verge
Comments