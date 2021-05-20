The locked Google Photos folder isn’t as useful as it could be

This week the announcement that Google Photos is slated to get a new locked folder made some waves, but now we’ve learned that it might not be as useful as it originally appeared.
When I wrote about all the new Google Photos updates yesterday I assumed this locked folder would operate much like iOS’ Hidden Album. It’s now come to light that this locked folder is only available locally on a device so any images that are hidden can’t be accessed from the Google Photos apps on other devices, according to Android Police.
This is a nice plus for people that need a really secret place to store images, its still a little limiting for people who are just trying to hide some random pictures from their main camera reel.
If you want to catch up on all the Google Photos enhancements that are coming out this year check out this post.
Source: Android PoliceÂ
Comments