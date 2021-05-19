Google launches expanded partnership with Shopify

Google has announced that it’s expanding its partnership with Ottawa-based Shopify to make it easier for merchants to be discovered.
The tech giant says it’s introducing a new simplified process that will allow Shopify’s 1.7 million merchants to feature their products across Google.
“This new collaboration with Shopify will enable merchants to become discoverable to high-intent consumers across Google Search, Shopping, YouTube, Google Images and more,” Google notes.
The collaboration means that Google Shopping will soon support any site powered by Shopify.
Google didn’t offer any extensive details about the partnership when it was announced during its I/O keynote on May 18th. It’s possible that the companies will reveal more details in the coming weeks.
Shopify has also partnered with several other digital giants in the past. It partnered with Facebook to roll out Facebook Shops and has worked with TikTok to launch shoppable video ads.
Source: Google
